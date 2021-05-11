The Trailer For Kevin Hart’s Netflix Movie ‘Fatherhood’ Is Here

PHILIPPE BOSSE/NETFLIX

Kevin Hart’s new Netflix movie, Fatherhood, is based on the true story of a father navigating parenthood after the sudden loss of his wife

Kevin Hart movies don’t typically cause us to reach for a box of tissues because we’ve been crying so hard we can’t see, but after watching the trailer for his latest movie, we’re going to keep our Kleenex close by. Netflix just dropped the trailer for Fatherhood ahead of its worldwide release on the streaming service on June 18 (just in time for Father’s Day weekend, of course), and trust us: you’re going to silently weep at your desk or wherever you are when you watch it. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

The film is inspired by author Matthew Logelin’s 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love, telling the true story of a single dad navigating parenthood on his own after his wife unexpectedly died from a pulmonary embolism just one day after giving birth to their daughter, Maddy, played by young actress Melody Hurd in the film adaptation.

Of course, it is a Kevin Hart movie, so there are definitely lighthearted moments and laughter aplenty in the trailer (like when his character attempts to style his daughter’s hair and it looks downright bonkers, but he insists that “it’s a new look that could catch on, if given the chance”), but it’s sure to inspire waterworks, like when he gives his daughter two kisses, one “from mommy” and one from him.

Don’t worry: we’re not judging you if you’re weeping at your desk right now.

Deadline reports that Fatherhood is presented by former president and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, with Hart serving as one of the producers of the film and Channing Tatum serving as one of the executive producers, so there’s plenty of star power to behold here. The film also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser.

Fittingly, It’ll hit Netflix just in time for Father’s Day weekend, so you’ve got time to stock up on your go-to comfort movie snacks and some tissues, along with the opportunity to read the memoir that inspired the flick.