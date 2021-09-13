A Company Is Paying Someone $1300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies

Flashpop/Getty

Wanna get paid to watch scary movies this Halloween season? Now’s your chance

Spooky season is officially upon us and either you’re happily sipping pumpkin spice lattes and hopping into piles of crunchy leaves or you’re watching every scary movie you can get your hands on (or both? I guess?) but I feel like people tend to fall in one camp or the other. If you’re the horror movie-consuming type, great news — you can now get paid to scare the living crap out of yourself. $1300 to be exact.

FinanceBuzz is a finance company looking to find out whether the budget of a scary movie means a return on investment when it comes to terrifying audience members. They’re looking for one horror fan to watch 13 bonafide scary movies next month while wearing a Fitbit so they can tally up just how scary a movie really is — and see if big-budget flicks produce the same heart-racing terror as those that didn’t cost as much to create.

As a card-carrying Elder Millennial with vivid memories of not sleeping for several nights after seeing pretty low-budget The Blair Witch Project, I’m going to give a premature hypothesis and say that budget is far from the sole determining factor in whether a movie keeps viewers up at night, but I guess they’re going to find out the official answer with their little experiment.

“You’ll help us discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies below,” the company explains. “You’ll also rank the movies based on your prediction of the size of their production budgets.”

The movies the lucky (unlucky?) person will have to watch between October 9th and 18th include: Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle.

As a huge horror fan, I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that whoever participates in this contest is probably going to have a tough October. I last saw Insidious and Paranormal Activity years ago and they’re still in regular rotation when my brain decides to scare itself when I get up to use the bathroom at 3am. Literally why are brains like that.

FinanceBuzz is gifting their subject a Fitbit tracker along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card to cover any rental costs in obtaining the list of movies. I mean, some of us *slowly raises hand* would do this for free, so the money and new Fitbit makes the offer all the more attractive. If this sounds like your creepy jam, you can apply here. Applications are due by September 26th so don’t wait if you want spare cash and an excuse to binge-watch a bunch of horror movies.