Everything You Need To Make A Pumpkin Spice Latte At Home, Including A Recipe (And How To Hack It)

Getty Images/tenkende

For most people, the end of August now means only one thing: pumpkin spice latte season has officially arrived, and we want all the pumpkin spice products. Sure, most of the United States might still be experiencing regular temperatures in the 80s for weeks to come, but that isn’t about to stop true fans from walking into their nearest Starbucks and ordering a delicious pumpkin spice latte. Sweet, spiced, and made with just enough pumpkin taste, it’s really not hard to see why these lattes are a fall favorite. The only problem? The price adds up quickly (especially if you’re getting them every day). One of the best things any PSL lover can do is learn how to make a pumpkin spice latte at home.

There are so many reasons to start making your own pumpkin spice lattes. You might have to spend some money to stock up on ingredients at first, but this will definitely save you money in the long run. It also saves you time—instead of going to a coffee shop and waiting in line, you can just make your drink in the comfort of your own home. And it gives you more creative control: Making your own pumpkin spice latte means you can easily adjust how sweet or pumpkin-y it is without having to ask. Plus, once you get the hang of it, it’s easy!

How To Make A Pumpkin Spice Latte From Scratch:

To make a pumpkin spice latte at home, you’ll need a few items. For an authentic latte taste, you’ll need hot espresso, which you can make with an espresso machine or a Nespresso. Can’t make espresso at home? You can still make this with hot coffee.

Most recipes call for the same basic ingredients: pumpkin puree, milk (dairy or non-dairy, depending on your preference), sugar or another sweetener, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice (you can make this with a blend of spices you might already have or buy it pre-made at the grocery store). If you like it, you can also add whipped cream on top.

Assembling the PSL is more simple than you would think! To start, a lot of recipes recommend mixing together pumpkin puree with milk, pumpkin pie spice, and sugar, then either heating it over the stove until it bubbles but doesn’t boil, or putting it in the microwave to warm it up for 1-2 minutes. If you have a milk frother, you can also froth the mixture once it’s warmed up. This isn’t necessary, but it is delicious.

Pour your coffee into a mug, then top with the warmed-up milk mixture. If you like whipped cream, you can add some on top, and you can sprinkle a little more pumpkin pie spice over it for extra flavor and an Instagram-ready latte. And that’s it! You’ve got a delicious pumpkin spice latte that didn’t cost $6.

How To Hack A Pumpkin Spice Latte Or Coffee Drink:

Don’t want to do any work at all? The below items can give you that pumpkin spice latte taste without having to mix or heat anything. Pumpkin spice flavored cold brew is good on its own, pumpkin spice creamers or syrup can be added to any coffee for some extra sweetness and flavor, and pumpkin spice coffee is a fall staple. A milk frother is a great tool to have on hand to make your coffee experience even better.

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Pumpkin Spice Starbucks makes a limited edition bottle of pumpkin spice flavored cold brew that is so smooth and delicious, it really doesn’t need anything added to it at all. You can top this with cold frothed milk or a little bit of pumpkin spice on top if you want, though. It’s a great price, but be sure to get it while you can—it’s not available year-round. $7.50 AT WALMART

Nitro Beverage Co. Nitrogen Infused Cold Brew Coffee Pumpkin Spice (12-pack) These Nitro Beverage pumpkin spice cold brew coffees come in convenient individual cans that make it easy to grab one and go. They’re infused with nitrogen for a naturally sweet, smooth, and creamy texture that makes them perfect just on their own. $52.99 AT OASIS SNACKS

Pumpkin Spice Creamers

Nutpods Pumpkin Spice (12-pack) This 12-pack of Nutpods non-dairy creamer will surely keep you completely stocked all autumn (and maybe beyond). Made of a mix of almond milk and coconut milk, this is thick and creamy without any dairy. s also made with zero sugar, so it’s great for a variety of different diets. This is such a great healthier, non-dairy option! $44.95 AT AMAZON

Coffee-Mate Pumpkin Spice Liquid Creamer Coffee-Mate creamers are popular for a reason: they taste great and add lots of flavor and sweetness. This limited edition pumpkin spice flavor is a favorite for its delicious spiced taste, and will definitely fly off the shelves throughout fall. $3.48 AT WALMART

Omega PowerCreamer Pumpkin Spice On keto and still want to enjoy a pumpkin spice latte without cheating? This powder creamer makes that possible. Made with ghee and MCT oil, this makes a perfect cup of butter coffee with a pumpkin spice flavor. And since it’s powdered, it’s easy to take with you anywhere. $20.95 AT AMAZON

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Jordan's Skinny Mixes Sugar Free Coffee Flavoring Syrup, Pumpkin Spice Buying a pumpkin spice drink at any coffee shop means it’s likely loaded with sugar and calories. A pumpkin spice syrup like this one is a good option if you’re trying to keep your drink a bit lighter. It’s made with zero sugar and zero calories with spices like nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon for that perfect pumpkin taste. This is one you’ll go through pretty quickly. $9.16 AT AMAZON

Torani Syrup, Pumpkin Pie (4-pack) With over 43,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say Torani’s Pumpkin Pie syrup is the most popular option out there. It gives a rich, sweet, deliciously indulgent flavor, and you don’t need a lot of it. A four-pack will keep you satisfied throughout the fall and beyond. Reviewers swear by the taste—just add it to regular coffee and you really don’t need much else. $31.06 AT AMAZON

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Stone Street Gourmet Flavored Pumpkin Spice Coffee You really don’t need to add anything to your coffee if you have pumpkin spice flavored coffee, making this the best option for those who enjoy their coffee black. Made with notes of cinnamon and clove, this is perfectly spiced and has a flavor that’s just subtle enough and never overwhelming. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Starbucks Flavored Ground Coffee, Pumpkin Spice (6-pack) If you love Starbucks coffee, they make a light roast in a pumpkin spice flavor that comes out for a limited time in the fall. This pack of six bags is more than enough for the season. It has notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, making for the ideal cozy cup of coffee on a chilly morning. $45.99 AT AMAZON

Milk Frothers

PowerLix Milk Frother This no-frills, handheld frother is exactly what you need to quickly foam up your milk. It’s small, portable, and battery-operated, so it can even be taken with you when you travel, and it’s so easy to use. Once you heat up your milk (or leave it cold), simply stick this in there, push a button, and watch as it perfectly foams your milk in 15-20 seconds. It will change your coffee drinking experience for the better. $14.95 AT AMAZON

Secura Milk Frother If you’re looking for something a bit more sophisticated, opt for this Secura Milk Frother. Not only does it froth your milk, it also heats it up, or it has the option to make a cold foam as well. It’s very simple to use and clean, and it makes a really authentic latte. Reviewers love the sleek look and how it makes excellent foamy milk. $39.98 AT AMAZON

