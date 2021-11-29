First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Debuts Festive White House Holiday Decorations

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden debuted the 2021 White House holiday decorations, filling the famous home with “things that unite and heal, and bring us together”

Even though this year’s holiday celebrations are still not completely COVID-free, families far and wide are gearing up for a season filled with much more hope and promise than that of 2020.

Adding to a more hopeful spirit is none other than First Lady Dr. Jill Biden herself, who just debuted the official White House holiday decorations. Dr. Biden announced that this year’s theme is “Gifts from the Heart,” with East Wing communications director Elizabeth Alexander telling CNN that FLOTUS wanted to showcase “things that unite and heal, and bring us together” in her first holiday display as First Lady. And yeah, it goes without saying that the warm decor filled with vibrant colors, light, and endless holiday cheer is certainly a stark contrast to the tone of the White House holiday decorations of recent years past.

On her official Instagram page, Dr. Biden shared a stunning shot of the Official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room, one of three parlors located on the home’s first floor. Along with classic white and gold ornaments, the tree is also decorated with plenty of white doves, marking a symbolic message of love, hope, and peace.

Sharing a gallery of additional photos on Instagram showing off the spirited decor she helped design, Dr. Biden opened up about the poignant meaning behind her picks for her first decorations as a resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity,” she wrote.

CNN reported that Biden and her crew began planning all the way back in early summer as they worked to narrow down ideas and figure out how to make it all come to life. Though the public areas of the White House remain closed due to the pandemic, each room now includes distinct decorations to match her theme. Pictured below, the Vermeil Room highlights the “gift of the visual arts” with wreaths made of paint-dipped paintbrushes and a tree of Pantone color sample ornaments.

Pictured below, the Library Room includes decorations of butterflies to emphasize the “gift of learning.”

There’s also a 350-pound White House replica made of gingerbread in the State Dining Room that took executive pastry chef Susan Morrison and members of her team several weeks to construct, along with other edible gingerbread buildings including a hospital, a fire station, police station, a warehouse, and a school, all of which are in honor of frontline workers.

The fireplace, also located in the State Dining Room, includes six stockings for each Biden grandchild, knitted by the same Delaware artisan as the actual Biden family stockings.

CNN notes that in total, there are 41 Christmas trees, 6,000 feet of ribbon, more than 300 candles, and more than 10,000 ornaments placed throughout the public areas of the home, which is apparently a more minimalist vibe than past holiday displays at the White House. All in all, it seems like the first family is ready to ring in the holiday season with plenty of joy and hope… all of which is sorely needed after all we’ve faced as a country the past two years.