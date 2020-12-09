Food Artist Nails Every Detail In ‘Home Alone’ Gingerbread House

Disney+ UK/Instagram

Disney commissions food artist to honor the 30th anniversary of “Home Alone”

I have some kind of upsetting info for ’90s kids (including me). This year marks the 30th anniversary of the holiday classic movie Home Alone. I mean, Kevin McCallister himself tried warning us this summer after hitting his 40th birthday that we’re all getting hella old, but the iconic film passing the 30-year mark is still a lot to take. Maybe Disney thought it would soften the blow if some insanely creative person made the entire McCallister home out of gingerbread. I’ll admit — it’s a start.

Behold: every detail is nailed right down to Harry and Marv’s “plumber” van.

The “Little Nero’s” pizza guy rolls up to the house hitting the statue, just like in the delightfully chaotic scene in the movie.

Harry and Marv’s covert burglar van is also recreated to film-quality perfection.

Look at how amazing food artist Michelle Wibowo is with her carefully constructed masterpiece while I’m over here barely keeping gumdrops attached to the partially broken roof of my yearly store-bought abomination. I bow down.

And of course there’s Kevin himself, stuck in a snowbank when his sled backfired.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Wibowo gives a little more insight into her genius creation. “Home Alone is such a classic Christmas movie, it makes me feel very festive!” she says. Also, if you can hear the extremely familiar opening music from the film and don’t immediately feel the urge to hit “play,” we can’t be friends.

Wibowo spent almost 300 hours building the set and her work included creating 63 trees, 33 windows, and 14 Little Nero’s pizza boxes

“The house comes to life with characters and props from the movie included throughout, such as Kevin, Harry & Marv, Little Nero’s pizza delivery boxes, and even the infamous paint cans – how many can you spot?” she writes. In the video, she points out other details like Kevin’s treehouse, and you guys, she seriously got it all in there. For fans of the movie, it doesn’t get much better.

She also shared a brief behind-the-scenes clip that gives a better idea of the scope of her extensive project. The set measures four feet wide and about six feet long, and truly, cannot even imagine how much work went into this.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the film, know that more is on the way as Disney+ has commissioned a reboot of the beloved classic starring Archie Yates of JoJo Rabbit fame along with Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Parnell. Do we have room in our hearts for a new Kevin McCallister? Of course — though nothing will ever top the original, which Wibowo paid such loving tribute to with her brilliant work.