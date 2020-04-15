Your Kids Can Call Sesame Street Characters And Hear Quarantine PSAs

89.3 KPCC/Twitter

Oscar the Grouch and Grover are here to offer some tips for staying at home

Parents everywhere probably feel like broken records, constantly reminding our littles that we can’t go anywhere or do anything we normally do. Since this is hard for everyone — and since small children have some sort of an immunity to listening to their parents — Sesame Street is here to help with their kid-oriented PSAs.

First up, Oscar the Grouch. He loves his garbage and he loves being alone and away from everyone else — so this is pretty much right up Oscar’s alley.

“I don’t care if you’re alone or safe at home with someone else, as long as you’re not near me!”

Grover’s tips were a little more friendly and very Grover-like. He’s all for “practicing self-care” at home. “Get some healthy exercise — like sit-ups! And after sit-ups, you’ve earned a nice sit-down.”

Sesame Street has really emerged during this stressful time as a beacon of light by keeping our kids engaged and informed. Yesterday, Elmo’s dad even offered a reminder for parents — we need breaks, too. In the short video, Elmo’s dad Louie is taking a time-out from his much-loved but slightly whiny son, who is asking him to help build a fort.

“It is wonderful to be able to spend so much time with our children, but it can also be a bit overwhelming,” he says. “So I just wanted to say, parents, you are doing an amazing job. Remember though, it’s important to take some time for yourself. You know, take care of you. Listen to your favorite song, stretch, or just take a moment to breathe.”

Papa Louie then leads us in a good, deep breath to demonstrate exactly what he means. “Come on, breathe with me right now. Take a slow deep breath in and then breathe out. Feels good, huh?”

Is there anything better than Sesame Street being there for us grown-ups too? After all, we still need comfort. “We are all doing the best we can and that is ok. It’s better than ok!” Louie says. “Hang in there. Keep up the great work.”

Elmo’s really been keeping up the great work lately, that’s for sure. Last week, Warner Bros. revealed that the treasured character was going to lead a “virtual playdate” on April 14. Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate featured grown-up celebrity guest stars like Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tracee Ellis Ross all looking like a Zoom dream date for kids and parents alike.

So remember everyone — no matter how you’re coping, you’re doing great. And if you need a little breather or a reminder that you’re not alone, Sesame Street is always there for you and your family.