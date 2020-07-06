Frederick Douglass Statue Torn From Its Base In Rochester, NY Park

Some Americans celebrated the 4th of July by destroying a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass
This year’s 4th of July was different than any most Americans can remember. The country is still in the midst of reckoning with the racist systems that helped it come to exist — and that are still oppressing BIPOC Americans to this day. We’re also in the middle of a pandemic that’s claimed thousands of lives. It didn’t feel like America has much to celebrate this year, but still, some people carried on with their patriotic displays — including whoever spent the holiday in Rochester vandalizing a statue of Frederick Douglass, one of the nation’s most famous abolitionists.
The base of a Frederick Douglass statue torn down overnight here in Maplewood Park. Bits of the statue scattered around the area. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/L6qgV7bVH2
— Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 5, 2020
The statue, which has stood in Rochester Park since 2018, was torn from its base and dragged across the park to be hurled over a fence into a nearby river gorge. What’s even more disheartening is that the shocking act of vandalism happened on the 168th anniversary of the famous speech Douglass delivered in Rochester: “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.”
View this post on Instagram
What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy—a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour. Allow me to say, in conclusion, notwithstanding the dark picture I have this day presented, of the state of the nation, I do not despair of this country. There are forces in operation which must inevitably work the downfall of slavery. "The arm of the Lord is not shortened," and the doom of slavery is certain. I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope- FREDERICK DOUGLASS 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑
In that speech, Douglass questioned celebrations of American freedom that were held on the 4th for decades while many in this country still owned slaves. To a slave, Douglass said in his speech, Independence Day was “a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”
A statue dedicated to Frederick Douglass was vandalized and ripped from its base in Rochester, New York on the anniversary of his 1852 anti-slavery speech https://t.co/cb1Tu3C0E3 pic.twitter.com/vv0dxHdiBX
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 6, 2020
The statue was one of 13 monuments placed around the city in 2018 to honor Douglass’ legacy, and it’s the second one to be vandalized so far. Carvin Eison, a director of the group that’s been working to place and maintain the statues, wondered if this act of vandalism was like the last one — done by drunk college students — or if there’s a deeper meaning this time.
Frederick Douglass Statue Torn Down and Vandalized in Rochester, N.Y. https://t.co/ONc8BR5TyG
— Yu (@jessicaellis28) July 6, 2020
“What comes of this? Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now?” Eison told local WBTW News. “Very disappointing. It’s beyond disappointing.”
A Frederick Douglas statue in Maplewood Park was removed from its base overnight. pic.twitter.com/J43hqxuHTT
— Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) July 5, 2020
The monument has been removed for repairs, but project leaders hope to get a new one in its place as soon as possible, to show these and any future vandals that they won’t be deterred from their mission. Police are investigating and say they haven’t found out the motive behind the incident.