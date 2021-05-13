The One Where They Drop The ‘Friends’ Reunion Teaser Trailer

FriendsTV/Twitter

It’s all happening! The teaser trailer for the Friends reunion is here

I feel like I have been writing about and anticipating the upcoming Friends reunion special for no less than 500 years. There have been lots of false starts and rumored news about the hotly anticipating reunion, but now we can safely report that it’s actually happening and in fact, the teaser trailer is here.

Friends: The Reunion is airing on HBO Max on May 27, 2021 and to celebrate the big news, HBO Max dropped the most tantalizing teaser of all teaser trailers.

In it, the gang ( Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc) are seen linked arm in arm as they walk off into the hazy distance of the Warner Brothers backlot where they filmed the original sitcom. And that’s it. That’s all you get for now.

The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming on May 27 only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/HDIFOEXcxu — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) May 13, 2021

The reunion special, titled “The One Where They Got Back Together,” was first announced in late 2019 to be filmed in early 2020, but then, uh, a pandemic happened, and the idea was shelved for another year.

Schwimmer previously revealed that the show is unscripted as in, it’s more of a casual class reunion than a scripted reboot.

Plus, HBO Max just announced that not only will the reunion episode feature the o.g. cast getting together, but there will be special guests which includes people like Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, and even Malala Yousafzai, to name a few.

The cast has been keeping the spirit of the reunion alive, despite the many set-backs due to the pandemic and Aniston said the number one reason they kept postponing the shoot was because they want to do the reunion in front of a live-studio audience to capture the essence of the original sitcom. However, they’ve been waiting for the time when it would be safe to gather a live audience together.

The cast ended up shooting the reunion special with a live audience on April 9, 2021 and thanks to the fans in attendance, they shared photos of the iconic setup online.

The fountain, the apothecary table, it’s all there in its ’90s sitcom glory.

📸| We got a close version of the #FriendsReunion set 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/o2H9q2deCw — MLP Updates (@MatthewPerryNew) April 9, 2021

Over the years it’s been so rare to get catch a glimpse of a Friends reunion in the wild, and even the cast knows that this reunion episode is really special.

“Look, we’re all incredibly grateful, and we all knew it then, and know it now, that that was such a unique situation,” Kudrow told Entertainment Weekly. “We all loved — and love — each other. And genuinely had so much fun. And laughed for 10 years every day. We’re just really grateful. When we have been able to get together — I think that’s maybe twice and not even all of us — some people remember stuff the rest of us don’t remember at all. And then it’s fantastic.”

Two weeks cannot come soon enough.