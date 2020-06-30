Jennifer Aniston Posts Heartfelt Plea To Just #WearADamnMask

Jennifer Aniston’s sincere plea to wear a mask is a must-read

Jennifer Aniston is typically a woman of few words on social media, so when she speaks up, we should probably listen. Today, the actress shared her thoughts on people wearing protective face masks, a topic some of us never thought would be controversial mid-pandemic, and yet, here we are.

In a rare Instagram post, Aniston basically begs America to get its shit together. “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she begins.

Clearly knowing her mask-resistant audience, Aniston tries appealing to their better nature. “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this,” she writes. “BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe.”

Isn’t that the truth. It seems like every day is a fresh horror of viral pandemic-themed “Karen” videos — that is, people refusing to wear a mask in public to the point of morphing into a tantrum-throwing douchebag in the middle of Trader Joe’s. Or Pier 1. Or a Palm Beach town hall meeting.

“People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask,” she says. “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

A-FREAKING-MEN.



“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same,” she concludes.

Guys, it’s really not a big deal. Literally at all. Throw on the mask. Best case scenario? You save lives and possibly, help the economy. Worst case? You have some fabric on your face for 20 minutes while wandering Target. We have nothing to lose and so much to gain. Listen to the medical experts and Rachel Green — just #WearADamnMask.