65+ Magical ‘Frozen’ Quotes That Aren’t Just “Let It Go”

Did Disney know it was launching a global phenomenon when it debuted Frozen back in 2013? Uh, they were for sho’ betting on it. And they hit the jackpot when children and adults alike were charmed by the cast of characters they found in Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and more. We can confirm that the magic of the Frozen universe does not diminish after the 500th viewing of the film. Or the 600th. Or when you add Frozen 2 or Olaf’s Frozen Adventure to the mix. But what made the movie so special is how it turned Disney princess tropes upside down, coloring their female leads with agency, all while presenting a form of love that went beyond the romantic. This wasn’t your childhood Disney movie and people were into it.

We know you probably know all these by heart already but here’s a list of the best quotes from the Frozen films to impress the kiddos with. Or, you know, for a cool Instagram caption.

“Let it go! Let it go! Can’t hold it back anymore!” – Elsa

“Hi, everyone. I’m Olaf and I like warm hugs!” — Olaf

“This is awkward. Not you’re awkward, but cause we’re…I’m awkward. You’re gorgeous. Wait, what?” – Anna

“I could kiss you. I could. I mean, I’d like to. I–may I? We me? I mean, may we? Wait, what?” – Kristoff

“Oh, look at that. I’ve been impaled.” – Olaf

“You can’t marry a man you just met.” – Elsa

“Hoo-hoo! Big summer blowout!” – Oaken

“Some people are worth melting for.” – Olaf

“The cold never bothered me anyway.” — Elsa

“Winter’s a good time to stay in and cuddle.” — Olaf

“Oh, I love it. It’s so cute. It like a little baby unicorn.” — Olaf

Olaf: “Who’s the funky-looking Donkey over there?”

Anna: “Sven.”

Olaf: “And who’s the reindeer?”

Anna: “Sven.”

“I’m gonna tell him.” – Kristoff

“Do you wanna build a snowman? It doesn’t have to be a snowman” — Anna

“Hey! Do me a favor and grab my butt!” – Olaf

“I don’t have a skull…or bones.” – Olaf

“I don’t care what they’re going to say. Let the storm rage on. The cold never bothered me anyway.” – Elsa

“That was like a crazy trust exercise.” – Anna

“Ice is my life!” – Kristoff

“Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours, like you know how Kristoff brought you back here to Hans and left you forever.” – Olaf

“Be the good girl you always have to be.” — Elsa

“They say, ‘Have courage,’ and I’m trying to.” — Anna

“Let’s go kiss Hans! Who is this Hans?” — Olaf

Frozen 2 Quotes

“Who cares when there’s danger when there is love?” – Young Anna

“Whoa, Papa! That was epic!” Young Anna after the story of the Enchanted Forest.

“Do you think the forest will wake again?” – Young Anna

“Two sisters, one mind.” – Anna

“When will you see yourself as I see you?” – Anna to Elsa

“You’ll always have me.” – Anna to Elsa

“We made a promise not to shut each other out.” – Anna to Elsa

“Promise me we’ll do this together.” – Anna to Elsa

“I believe in you, more than anyone. Or anything. If anyone can save Arendelle, it’s you.” – Anna to Elsa

“I climbed the North Mountain, survived a frozen heart and saved you from my ex-boyfriend. So, you know, I’m coming.” Anna to Elsa.

“If you don’t want me to chase you into fire, then don’t run into fire!” – Anna to Elsa

“Fear is what can’t be trusted.” – Elsa

“Everyone I’ve ever loved is here within these walls.” – Elsa

“Are you someone out there who’s a little bit like me? Who knows deep down I’m not where I’m meant to be?” – Elsa

“Every day’s a little harder as I feel my power grow. Don’t you know there’s part of me that longs to go into the unknown?” – Elsa

“I have always been a fortress, cold secrets deep inside.” – Elsa

“I’m just living the dream, Anna.” – Olaf

“Sven promised to read me a bedtime story.” – Olaf

“You do the best voices! Like when you pretend to be Kristoff.” – Olaf

“This will all make sense when I am older.” – Olaf

“When you’re older absolutely everything makes sense.” – Olaf

“Water has memory.” – Olaf

“The Enchanted Forest will bring transformation.” – Olaf

“Quick question. Is this whole, “putting us in mortal danger” going to be a regular thing?” – Olaf

“My love is not fragile.” – Kristoff

“You feel what you feel and your feelings are real.” – Kristoff, talking as Sven

“I’m here. What do you need?” – Kristoff

“Sleep my darling, safe and sound. For in this river, all is found.” Queen Iduna to young Elsa and Anna

“I wish it would stay this way forever. Fall mocks us with change.” – Olaf

“Turtles can breathe through their butts.” – Olaf

“Magic is very alluring. Without you, she may lose herself to it.” – Pabbie to Anna, about Elsa.

“Be careful, the spirits will challenge you every step of the way.” – Grand Pabbie

“People blink 4 million times a day.” – Olaf

“Wombats poop in squares.” – Olaf

“Men are six times more likely to be struck by lightning than women.” – Olaf

“Oh, come on! It’ll be fun. Unless we get stuck here, you starve and I give up.” – Olaf, to Anna.

“How do you guys cope with the ever increasing complexity of thought that comes with maturity?” – Olaf, to the children of Northuldra.

“We’re calling this controlling what you can when things feel out of control.” – Olaf, explaining how he’s playing with the kids in the forest.

“Samantha? [snorts] I don’t even know a Samantha!” – Olaf

“We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope they are enough.” – Pabbie

“The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth.” – Pabbie

“The truth needs to be found. Otherwise there is no future.” – Pabbie

“Find who is calling to you. They may have answers.” – Grand Pabbie to Elsa.

“When did I become the one who’s always chasing your heart?” – Kristoff

“You can’t just follow me into fire!” Elsa, to Anna

“You said you believed in me and whatever I had to do.” – Elsa