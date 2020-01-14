30+ Funny Brain Teasers That Will Make You Laugh And Teach You Something

Anyone can memorize the answers to trivia questions, but it takes a special kind of talent to figure out brain teasers. A little bit funny, a little bit punny and a bit of a riddle, these mind puzzles will leave you thinking and laughing. Here are 31 funny brain teasers guaranteed to entertain and educate.

Q: In a year, there are 12 months. Seven months have 31 days. How many months have 28 days?

A: They all do

Q: You are a cyclist in a cross-country race. Just before crossing the finish line, you overtake the person in second place. In what place did you finish?

A: Second Place. If you pass the person in second, you take second place, and they become third.

Q: A man pushes his car to a hotel and tells the owner he’s bankrupt. Why?

A: He’s playing Monopoly.

Q. How far can a deer run into the woods?

A: Halfway. After that, he’s running out of the woods.

Q: What has a mouth, but cannot eat. Moves, but has no legs. Has a bank, but no money?

A: A river

Q: On my way to St. Ives, I met a man with seven wives. Each wife had seven sacks, each sack had seven cats, and each cat had seven kits. Kits, cats, sacks and wives. How many were going to St. Ives?

A: Only one

Q: The number 8,549,176,320 is a unique number. What is so special about it?

A: It’s the only number including every digit arranged in alphabetical order.

Q: You’re in a cabin and it’s pitch black. You have one match on you. Which do you light first: the newspaper, the lamp, the candle, or the fire?

A: You light the match first

Q: A man left home running. He ran a ways and then turned left, ran the same distance and turned left again, ran the same distance and turned left again. When he got home, there were two masked men. Who were they?

A: The catcher and the umpire

Q: Give me food, and I will live. Give me water, and I will die. What am I?

A: Fire

Q: What has a spine but no bones?

A: A book

Q: What gets wetter and wetter the more it dries?

A: A Towel

Q: How can a man go eight days without sleep?

A: He sleeps at night

Q: A man was outside taking a walk when it started to rain. The man didn’t have an umbrella, and he wasn’t wearing a hat. His clothes got soaked, yet not a single hair on his head got wet. How could this happen?

A: The man was bald

Q: What goes up and down, but remains in the same place?

A: Stars

Q: A truck driver is going down a one-way street the wrong way, and passes at least ten cops. Why is she not caught?

A: She is walking on the sidewalk

Q: What is as big as an elephant but weighs nothing?

A: An elephant’s shadow

Q: What is yours to own, yet others use it more?

A: Your name

Q: What kind of room has no doors or windows?

A: A mushroom

Q: Which word in the dictionary is spelled incorrectly?

A: Incorrectly

Q: What gets broken without being held?

A: A promise

Q: If you have me, you want to share me. If you share me, you haven’t got me. What am I?

A: A secret

Q: Imagine you are in a dark room. You’re scared and start to panic. How do you get out?

A: Stop imagining that you are in that room

Q: What is always coming but never arrives?

A: Tomorrow

Q: What occurs once in every minute, twice in every moment, yet never in a thousand years?

A: The letter “m”

Q: What invention lets you look right through a wall?

A: A window

Q: What is at the end of a rainbow?

A: The letter “w”

Q: What can you catch but not throw?

A: A cold

Q: What is unusual about the following words: revive, banana, grammar, voodoo, assess, potato, dresser, uneven?

A: Take the first letter of each word and place it at the end. It will spell the same word backwards.

Q: In 1990, a person is 15 years old. In 1995, that same person is 10 years old. How can this be?

A: The person was born in 2005 B.C.