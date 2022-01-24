These Funny Letter Board Quotes Will Put A Smile On Your Family’s Faces

Jena Ardell/Getty Images

Do you have a letter board yet? If not, well, what are you waiting for? A letter board is a fun piece of household decor that lets you leave a positive message for your family and loved ones to see. Trust, your kids will look forward to the notes on that little square (or rectangle or octagon or whatever shaped board you get) even more than they anticipate that infernal Elf on the Shelf during the month of December. Have older kids? You might be shocked by how much they enjoy trading funny letter board quotes with you — it could even become the go-to form of communication between you and your tween or teen. Bonus: If you want to fill your family’s Instagram feed, letter board quotes are a no-brainer.

Of course, the sky’s the limit when figuring out what to put on your letter board. You could go with inspirational letter board messages. Or messages related to the time of year you’re posting, like spring letter board messages. But, hands down, one of the best categories of letter board content is funny letter board quotes. What’s better than putting a smile on your family’s face every day? Catching your typically sullen teen crack up when they walk by your hilarious letter board note? It’s a feeling that’s hard to beat.

So, bookmark this page for all of the funny letter board quotes inspo you need. And who knows? Maybe by sharing them on social, you’ll connect with other letter board moms who’ll understand and appreciate your obsession.

Funny Letter Board Quotes Your Whole Family Will Love