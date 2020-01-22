Gary Janetti Is Writing A Satirical Cartoon About The Royals For HBO Max

HBO MAX

Thank you, Gary Janetti, for being the sole reason I’m going to have to sign up for another streaming service

HBO Max is still months away from launch (it goes live in May, according to its website), but the announcements keep coming in about the top-tier content this service is going to stream. First it was the Gossip Girl reboot, and now, a new show from Gary Janetti that is going to be an absolute must-watch.

If you’re not immediately familiar with Gary Janetti’s name, you might know him anyway. He’s a pretty prolific comedy writer in Hollywood, probably best known for being part of the team that created Family Guy. These days, he runs the absolute best account on Instagram — one where he satirizes the royal family and in particular, Prince George, whom he imagines as a bratty tyrant hell bent on taking over the throne (and terrorizing his royal relatives along the way).

Janetti’s new show, called The Prince, is inspired by that hilarious Instagram account. Janetti will work as a writer and producer, and he’ll also voice Prince George, the series’ central character. The voice cast also includes Orlando Bloom, Condola Rashad, Lucy Punch, Tom Hollander, Alan Cumming, Frances De La Tour and Iwan Rheon. Sign us right up.

According to Deadline, the series will follow 6-year-old George as he spills the tea on all his fellow members of the royal family, as well as the British Monarchy as an institution. As the youngest heir to the royal throne, George will face plenty of trials and tribulations, but this show will view them through a satirical lens that’s sure to be biting and hilarious.

And, of course, there will be plenty of other members of the royal family around. There’s Prince William and Duchess Kate, George’s parents, who also happen to be ahead of him in the line of succession. His fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister, Princess Charlotte, is a frequent target on Janetti’s Instagram and is sure to be a common character on the show. Bloom voices Prince Harry, who, along with his wife Meghan Markle, give a more modern face to the royal family (and have been making all kinds of headlines lately amid their decision to step back from their senior roles in the Monarchy, something we’re sure will be addressed on Janetti’s show).

And don’t forget little George’s beloved “Gan Gan,” Queen Elizabeth.

If the royal family isn’t your jam, you may want to check out the other show Janetti is creating for HBO Max: Brad and Gary Go To…, a travel series created by Janetti and his husband, Brad Goreski. HBO, just shut up and take my money already.