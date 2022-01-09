Georgia School Teachers Who Have Covid Are Allowed To Go Back To School If Asymptomatic And Masked 

(FatCamera / Getty Images)

Public school teachers in Georgia who test positive for Covid-19 no longer need to isolate before returning to school

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey released a letter on Thursday, Jan. 6, saying that school employees do not have to quarantine after being exposed to or testing positive for Covid-19, regardless of vaccination status, as long as they are asymptomatic and wear a mask while in school.

“Students, parents, and teachers have made it clear to us that they want to be in the classroom and we are looking into many methods to continue safe, in-person learning — including updated quarantine and isolation protocols, reduced contact tracing requirements, and augmented testing opportunities,” reads the letter from the governor.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the loosening quarantine and contact tracing requirements in the midst of one of the largest Covid surges, with the U.S. surpassing records for both hospitalizations related to Covid-19 and amount of reported new cases.

(1/3) As we head into the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year, the life-saving vaccine, along with common-sense health and safety measures, will help us overcome the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. pic.twitter.com/Qv65NxGFHn — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 6, 2022

“Like you, our chief goal is to keep our kids in the classroom with minimal disruption to their education, and we will continue to support you, your faculty, your students, and your parents in carrying out this mission,” the letter continues before diving into testing specifics.

It is worth noting that the governor says his office’s “chief goal” is to “keep our kids in the classroom with minimal disruption to their education,” as opposed to, you know, keeping staff and students safe from a life-threatening virus that is more transmissible than ever thanks to the Omicron variant. The order does say that local school districts can still create and follow their own quarantine and isolation requirements, but with confusing and unclear policies, parents are having trouble knowing what they need to be doing in order to keep their kids safe while attending school.

You are endangering students, teachers, families, and communities. Your “no need to contact trace” policy is reckless and negligent. — TravelFam29 (@sny_R2GA) January 7, 2022

Parents are understandably upset and voicing their frustration with the state’s new policies, which appear to be the opposite of the “common sense health and safety measures” touted in the letter. Others are pointing out that while they understand the need for kids to stay in school so parents can work, this is only going to hurt communities already disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

I know people need to work. I get it. But I don't think sending kids to school when even vaccinated and boosted are getting sick and dying is smart. They may bring it home then a parent can die. Putting lives before finances is smart. I think it's a tough situation either way — Copen Kendrick (@copen_kendrick3) January 7, 2022

Others commented on Governor Kemp’s tweet thread, sharing their disgust for the state’s policies. “Money has become more important than our lives! Our lives matter!!” said one. “Your lack of leadership and inaction has led to thousands of Georgians needlessly dying. You chose business and politics over health and safety,” replied another.

Teachers and other school staff are also voicing their disappointment with the announcement, saying that they weren’t part of the conversation.

This educator and her coworkers must not have been asked - we want to be in the classroom when it’s safe for everyone. As in, when everyone is required to wear a mask. We are sick and tired of the well-being of our students and us being fodder for political wolves. — K_Cannon67 (@k_cannon67) January 7, 2022

On Jan. 9, three days after Governor Kemp released the order, the Georgia DPH reported 17,397 confirmed cases, 13 deaths, and 397 hospitalizations for Covid-19.