Lisa Vanderpump ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Her Beloved, Iconic Pomeranian Giggy

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

If you’ve ever watched Bravo or followed Lisa Vanderpump on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Vanderpump Rules, you’re intimately familiar with her Pomeranian, Giggy. Unfortunately, yesterday she shared the news that he died and, as you can imagine, it is devastating to all who knew and loved him.

The restaurant owner broke the news on Instagram, writing in part, “We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too.”

Vanderpump continued: “Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible.”

The Foundation help dogs internationally and domestically, “with grassroots campaigns like low-cost spay/neuter days for rescue pet owners in Los Angeles, to global health studies with the World Health Organization to ban the consumption of dog meat,” working to create a world that is safe and healthy for all pups.

“He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful,” Vanderpump continued. “Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you.”

Giggy was a constant companion for Vanderpump and her husband, Ken. He seemed to travel with her often and was always dressed to impress in tiny sweaters, tuxes, and other adorable outfits. It wasn’t just for show — the TV star told the public that Giggy had alopecia, which caused patches in the dog’s fur and affects the growth of hair like it does in humans.

Lisa spoke to BravoTV.com in March 2019 about Giggy’s health, saying he’d gone through a “real hiccup” the previous year.

“Giggy actually had a real hiccup last February — and February through about August, where he was being monitored very closely. He spent a lot of [time] in the hospital, which was very difficult for us because he hated being left behind,” she said. “But he was kind of in an incubator. He was on a heart monitor. We actually have a pacemaker waiting for him — a tiny, tiny little pacemaker, if he does need it. He’s still a young little Gigolo, but we’ve just got to be careful with his little heart. We worship him. I mean, Ken’s even more obsessed than I am.”

Though she and her husband have many dogs that have appeared on the shows, Giggy was truly a fan favorite. He was around ten years old at the time of his death.