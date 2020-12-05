Jax And Brittany Announce ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit To Focus On Their Baby

Brittany Cartwright / Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are not returning to the Bravo series

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are two of the more controversial Vanderpump Rules castmates. From their homophobic pastor incident to the fact that Jax was not fired alongside castmates like Stassi Schroeder for his own past racist behavior, the two have decided to leave (or they’ve been fired) and have finally announced that they are leaving Vanderpump Rules for good.

In joint statements, the married couple announced that “although this is difficult to share” they “will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

“The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright shared on Instagram.

The couple says that the reason for their departure is to “take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.” Cartwright is currently pregnant with their first child and due sometime in the spring.

However, if you ask Variety, Taylor was reportedly fired. According to the paper, Taylor told fans in an Instagram Live in October that he expected Vanderpump Rules to start filming again soon. “Vanderpump Rules is supposed to go back to filming,” Taylor said. “In fact, we are supposed to go back to filming this month. I think — that’s the last I heard.”

According to TMZ, however, Taylor and Cartwright weren’t fired but they had a change of heart in the last month and decided not to return.

Interpret that how you will, but the facts are that when Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from VPR due to their racist actions and comments towards their coworker Faith Stowers, Jax — who wrongly accused Stowers of committing crimes in Twitter posts — somehow was allowed to keep his job. Fans called for him to be fired back in June and former castmember Billie Lee also called for his termination, stating he refused to film with her because she was trans.

With Brittany and Jax gone, the only “original” remaining cast members include Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwarz, and Lala Kent (if you want to call her an original member). Also, since Vanderpump Rules is supposedly a reality show about restaurant staff, it’s still impossible to film the show as all restaurants in Los Angeles are closed for the rest of the month. Even if outdoor dining resumes in January, it’s unclear how they will make the show work, considering all the bar fights and club scenes that Vanderpump Rules loves so much.