There’s A New French Toast-Inspired Girl Scout Cookie Coming In 2021

We’ll just be waiting patiently for January (for so many reasons)

If anyone’s going to give us something to look forward to in this dumpster fire of a year, it’s the Girl Scouts. Specifically, their delicious, easy-to-consume-an-entire-sleeve iconic cookies that we buy from anyone and everyone that sells them. The organization announced it’s adding a new cookie to the lineup for the 2021 season and it’s flavored after a breakfast favorite.

“Look no further: Girl Scouts is kicking off the countdown to our 2021 cookie season by announcing the new French toast–inspired Toast-Yay!™ cookie!” it said in a press release. “Available in select areas, each delightful, toast-shaped cookie is full of French toast flavor, dipped in delicious icing, and stamped with the iconic Girl Scout trefoil on top.” Cookies for breakfast — sign us up, please and thank you.

The organization is also pivoting, similarly to how it did at the end of this year’s cookie season, by offering a new way to buy cookies safely during the pandemic — because with the way we’re going as a country, we’ll most definitely still be dealing with the pandemic come the 2021 cookie season.

“In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision),” it said. “Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow and it’s safe to do so, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas.”

The Girl Scouts continued: “When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! cookies, along with other Girl Scout Cookie favorites, will give consumers a new way to celebrate life’s special moments. And though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected this season through a giftbox option that ships directly to the recipient of their choice via the Digital Cookie®/Smart Cookie online platforms.”

The cookie season officially begins in January — so we’ve got a bit to wait but at least it gives us something to look forward to amid the shit-storm we currently live in.

This is the news we needed in 2020! 🍪 https://t.co/VCeQc0TgxV — Colleen O'Connor (@ColleenO_PR) August 18, 2020

According to Girl Scouts of the USA, there are nearly 1.7 million girls currently participating in the organization. In addition to raising funds for activities, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like an entrepreneur and helps to show them how to run their own small business.

Of course, everyone has their favorite cookie (hello, Thin Mints out of the freezer), so Toast-Yay will have some stiff competition, but if it tastes like the real thing, it may quickly move up on the list of must-have cookies come January.