Man Wears No Pants To GMA Interview Zoom Because This Is Who We Are Now

GMA

Fortunately, Reeve seemed to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing

Most of us who work from home have been adapting to the highs and lows of virtual meetings. It seems like an unfair twist to both work from home and have to get dressed when a Zoom or Google Meets call pops up on our calendars, but after one ABC News reporter tried skirting the system, it’s become clear we now need to get all the way dressed.

Will Reeve, an ABC reporter (and son of the late Christopher Reeve), did a piece for Good Morning America this morning about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions. Most viewers were tracking with his message — that is until the very end — when it became clear Reeve was business on top, party down below.

“What is an innovative, high-tech way to get people their medicine quickly while promoting social distancing?” Reeve asked from his home office. “Drones!” He went on to narrate a piece about a Florida retirement community and drones that doesn’t seem relevant now because sweet baby Jesus the camera pans out to his naked leg and 100 percent of people forgot what the hell he’d been talking about.

As Reeve wrapped up his piece, saying, “the final leg of the prescriptions’ journeys,” viewers at home got a final glimpse of his leg, just casually hanging out from under his desk, sans pants. People naturally spotted the offending appendage and offered their thoughts on social media.

Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020

We are all Will Reeve. https://t.co/pxCKoX8scy — saltminer (@saltminetimes) April 28, 2020

Will Reeve just living everybody’s truth during this pandemic. Everyone I know that has been doing zoom work meetings has been taking them like this. https://t.co/jUNj0RbNgG — Shannon (@ShanMR42) April 28, 2020

Reeve responded to the incident saying he was getting ready for a post-segment workout which, after some consideration, he did a little too soon. “Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning,” Reeve wrote. “The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome.” He assured viewers he soon got back to work wearing pants but I think I speak for all of us when I say spandex shorts look good on him.

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

He most definitely seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Reeve isn’t the only newscaster having a tough time at home. Jessica Lang, a TV anchor and reporter for Florida’s Suncoast News Network, recently tried filming a segment in her parent’s kitchen — except someone forgot to tell her shirtless dad, who casually walks into view then walks backward like nothing ever happened.

Reeve also admitted there’s one job he will not be hired for in the future — a cameraman.