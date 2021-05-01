Goldfish And Frank’s RedHot Join Forces For The Hot Sauce Cracker Of Our Dreams

Goldfish

The spicy Goldfish hits stores this month

If your kids (or you) love Goldfish crackers but also appreciate a little heat, you’re going to love this new mash-up. Goldfish, owned by Campbell’s, and Frank’s RedHot have teamed up to deliver a spicy little number that hits shelves this month.

According to the brand, Americans eat about 150 billon Goldfish crackers each year, though I’d venture to guess at least 1 billion of those are actually lost in parent’s backseat car cushions. With flavor-blasted, original, any cheddar, pretzel, parm, and pizza flavors already a big hit, it seems natural Goldfish would introduce something a little spicier — and who better to partner with than Franks?

You asked, and we heard you! Introducing our NEW Goldfish @FranksRedHot crackers! In stores soon. pic.twitter.com/bNCoZNsQ9e — Goldfish® (@GoldfishSmiles) April 27, 2021

Goldfish fans have been asking for it

This limited-edition hot sauce-flavored cracker was apparently being demanded by fans of the cracker. The company said 35,000 people on social media asked for a hot version of the beloved original — and Goldfish delivered.

According to the brand, the flavor includes “notes of vinegar for acidity and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers for the perfect blend of flavor and heat.”

“We learned that adults are big fans of Goldfish and it’s an appetite we’ve never fully satisfied,” Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks, said. “‘Hot’ is the number one most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank’s that fans will love.”

.@GoldfishSmiles heard hot fish summer is coming up. You in? — Frank's RedHot (@FranksRedHot) April 27, 2021

According to a Harris Poll survey, hot snacks are most popular among younger shoppers, which makes the money I spend feeding my kids Flamin’ Hot Cheetos make a whole lot more sense. Nearly half of all U.S. adults (52 percent) reported they purchase spicy packaged snack foods, such as crackers, chips or popcorn. When they asked Gen Z and Millennials, that skyrocketed to 73 percent.

I can't talk right now, I'm doing hot fish things @FranksRedHot — Goldfish® (@GoldfishSmiles) April 28, 2021

Food mash-ups are having a moment

Food mash-ups have had a moment in recent months. Heinz introduced a whole bunch of new condiments, like Kranch, Ketchili, Buffaranch and, yes, even Mayochup for people who just can’t decide what the hell to put on their fries. I guess it’s only natural this would extend to cracker form, a win for parents tired of sending the same old snack in our kid’s backpacks.

“At Frank’s we are always looking for new ways for our fans to enjoy our hot sauce. This limited-edition Goldfish flavor brings a spicy bite to a nostalgic everyday snack,” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer, for McCormick, in a press release about the collaboration. “We hope that consumers enjoy this partnership between our two iconic brands for a fun experience that is sure to wake up your taste buds.”

I will be on the lookout for these puppies, er fishes, during my next trip to the grocery store.