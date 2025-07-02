Don’t call it a comeback: COVID never left. Yes, the pandemic bug that dramatically altered the lives of just about everyone on the planet has let up (thanks again for that vaccine, science), but has never exited our lives completely. Wily in the ways that viruses often are, the coronavirus is constantly evolving, and so researchers are always on the lookout for variants they expect to be a problem and *airhorn sounds here* a new variant has dropped and is taking the world by storm: NB.1.8.1 AKA Nimbus.

According to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Nimbus was responsible for about 43% of new cases in mid-June after steadily gaining traction beginning in April. How does this variant differ from its cousins like Delta and Omicron? For the most part, this is the COVID we know and hate, but there are some subtle differences.

Nimbus may be more transmissible

Preliminary research has suggested (but not yet confirmed) that Nimbus’ real skill-set as a virus may be its ability to better bind to human cells than other mutations. This could explain its notable rise over the past few months, particularly in China, where it was first discovered. But, again, we don’t know that for certain at this time. Still, given the evidence we do have, it can’t hurt to proceed to, say, crowded events with a little extra caution.

Nimbus symptoms are similar to other COVID variants

You can expect a lot of the same symptoms of COVID you’re used to seeing — runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, coughing, fever, and fatigue. One thing that seems to set Nimbus apart is what’s been described as “razor blade sore throat.” Sore throat is always a telltale sign of COVID, but this variant appears to present with a particularly gnarly sore throat.

Expect another summer surge... but don’t panic

COVID cases are expected to rise over the summer — as they have every year since 2020 — due to vacation travel. Fortunately, we have a few good things going for us when it comes to dealing with Nimbus.

For one thing, COVID levels are pretty low at the moment. For another, Nimbus doesn’t appear to be more dangerous or lead to more serious disease than previous variants. And, maybe the best news of all, current vaccines are expected to be effective protection against Nimbus according to the World Health Organization and vaccine non-profit Gavi.

So don’t worry too much, but be aware. Because who doesn’t want the opportunity to avoid sickness? Especially on summer break? And if you do happen to catch the Nimbus variant, fortunately we’re in peak popsicle season so you’ll have plenty of options to soothe that sore throat.