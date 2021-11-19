I Jumped On The ‘Grace & Frankie’ Train Late, But I Sure Am Glad I Did

Netflix

I didn’t expect to like Grace & Frankie as much as I do. I didn’t even really think I’d watch it, if I’m being totally honest. But in the midst of a binge-break, looking for something new to watch, I decided to give it a try. Well… here we are…a few weeks and 6+ seasons later, and I’m a legit mega fan.

For those of you who haven’t watched or heard of the show, its titular characters of Grace and Frankie (played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) are two women whose husbands are law parents, friends, and recently out-of-the-closet lovers. Over the course of their 20-year relationship, Grace and Frankie tolerated each other at best and despised each other at worst. Dealing with the aftermath of their marriages ending after 40 years, including what will become of their absolutely gorgeous shared beach house, throws the two of them together in a way they never expected or wanted.

I’ll be honest, the show sticks to the sitcom plot arc pretty closely. It’s fairly predictable. But between Frankie’s frequent pot use and Grace’s cutting wit, there’s a certain edge to it.

What I love most is that Grace and Frankie are the epitome of what it means to “age well.” Oh sure, they have their share of medical ailments and “senior moments,” but they are still kicking ass and taking names. They start a company making vibrators for women with arthritis, FFS.

via GIPHY

Grace & Frankie fills a massive void in the entertainment industry. Women over a certain age are rarely portrayed with any accuracy. They are either doting, Werthers-peddling grandmotherly types, or they are senile, bumbling fools who need help with their grocery purchases. It’s tired and it’s boring.

With all their flaws (and believe me, there are many), Grace and Frankie are a breath of fresh air for the simple reason that they are human beings who didn’t fade away into obscurity simply because their age ticks above a certain number. They have active social lives. They are working hard toward their career goals. And they own their sexuality with confidence.

They aren’t just #AgingGoals, they are #FriendshipGoals and #ForgivenessGoals and #BeWhoYouAreGoals.

via GIPHY

And if I’m being really honest, I want to be Frankie when I grow up. Sure, she might be a little “kooky” sometimes, but she has a heart of gold. She loves big and feels her feelings. If I can’t be Frankie, I want to be her friend.

via GIPHY

The rest of the cast – including Grace and Frankie’s grown kids and ex-husbands – is pretty entertaining too. Their families are dysfunctional, the relationships are challenging, and TBH some of them act like pretty crappy humans. But there’s this empathy and compassion to their flaws and failings. They accept each other for who they are. And the live by the motto that family is what you make it.

Like I said, it’s pretty sit-commy, but it’s also a damn delight. And I’m eagerly awaiting the second half of show’s seventh and final season, which is expected to be released in early 2022.