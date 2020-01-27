Grammys 2020 Trending Red Carpet Looks

Steve Granitz/Getty

The red carpet looks everyone’s talking about from the 2020 Grammys

The music industry’s finest are pouring onto the red carpet tonight for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. The musicians and celebrities did not disappoint in the fashion department — here are all the best looks we’ve seen so far.

While many stars opted out of interviews because of the news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s deaths, they all walked the red carpet, giving fans a peek at their incredible fashions. The Jonas Brothers came in looking amazing as always, as did their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. Obviously, the women stunned because, well, they are stunning, but the brothers’ suits were on fire.

Of course, Lizzo was a gorgeous angel from heaven who blessed us with her presence, wearing all white Versace from head to toe looking as amazing as ever.

Rosalia, who is up for Best Latin, Urban, or Alternative Album and Best New Artist of the year also slayed, and if anyone tried to mess with her, her nails came to play.

Ariana Grande made a grand entrance in an oversized Giambattista Valli blue dress layers and layers of tulle and ruffles — reportedly reaching some 20 feet in diameter — and her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Of course, no red carpet would be complete without Billy Porter, who looked like he was born for this moment. Y’all he wore a blue glitter unitard and diamond chandelier hat and I’m not sure anyone, ever, could pull this off but him.

One of our all-time faves and resident glamour girl/asskicker Jameela Jamil looked insanely gorgeous in a blue tiered dress, supporting boyfriend James Blake.

Apparently, Blake didn’t win tonight and she shared an adorable pic of the two obviously handling the news well. “He didn’t win. We both took it really well,” she said on Twitter, telling him, “you were and are always my winner.”

The Voice coaches and power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rocked the red carpet, looking as happy as ever.

And who can make a list of Grammys best dressed without Lil Nas X who is up for best music video for the song “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. Not everyone can pull off head-to-toe pink, but clearly, he can.

It’s anyone’s guess who will take home the Grammys tonight but it’s clear everyone who entered Staples Center came there to make a statement.