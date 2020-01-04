Greta Thunberg Changed Her Twitter Name to Sharon

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

In a genius trolling move, the 17-year-old activist changed her Twitter name after a TV clip went viral

Greta Thunberg has proven, yet again, that she has one of the best senses of humor — and the proof is on Twitter. After a clip from BBC game show Celebrity Mastermind went viral on Jan. 2, the now 17-year-old activist made the genius move to change her Twitter name — to Sharon.

“I know we’re only on day 2, but I am 100% certain this will make all the ‘tv clips of the decade’ lists in 2029,” wrote Michael Segalov on Twitter. “I am dead RIP me.”

i know we're only on day 2 but I am 100% certain this will make all the "tv clips of the decade" lists in 2029. i am dead RIP me x pic.twitter.com/JIvyTmOj5q — michael segalov (@MikeSegalov) January 2, 2020

In the clip, actor Amanda Henderson is asked by host John Humphrys, “The 2019 book entitled No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?” to which Henderson responded, “Sharon.”

Thunberg didn’t wait long to take advantage of the moment, changing her name on Twitter to the incorrect guess.

“THIS! IS! NOT! A! DRILL!” Segalov wrote.

The day Thunberg changed her Twitter name also happened to be her 17th birthday, and she celebrated her birthday in true Thunberg fashion: by attending the weekly Fridays for Future climate protest outside the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm.

Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes today!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydnoUZ6E8H — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 3, 2020

This isn’t the first time Thunberg has been trolled, nor is it the first time she has responded to it in such a quick-witted way.

Just last month, President Donald Trump tweeted about Thunberg following her Time Person of the Year honor, writing, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then to go a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Thunberg wasn’t fazed by it. Instead, she updated her Twitter bio: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

And earlier that week, Thunberg changed her bio to say she was a “pirralha” (the Portuguese word for brat) after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called her one.

“Greta’s been saying Indians have died because they were defending the Amazon,” Bolsonaro told reporters. “It’s amazing how much space the press gives this kind of pirralha.”

It doesn’t end there.

In September, Trump poked fun at Thunberg by posting a clip of her speaking at the UN General Assembly, writing, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

”People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.” Watch Greta Thunberg speak at the UN Monday morning. https://t.co/Akkxm9sXdr pic.twitter.com/ahHKlhbYaE — WIRED (@WIRED) September 23, 2019

So, she changed her bio to: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Though Thunberg has since changed her name back on Twitter, we’re still in stitches over her well-timed troll.