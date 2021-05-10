‘Grey’s’ Season 18 Is Happening And Fans Are Here For It

ABC

After a season of ups and downs for the fictional TV doctors, it seems they’ll be scrubbing up for at least one more season

If you’ve been hopelessly devoted to Grey’s Anatomy since 2005, you’re likely very invested in the future of the series, which is officially the longest running medical drama on TV — sorry, ER. After a season of many, many ups and downs and questions of whether or not the show will return for an 18th season, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 were both renewed for an additional season on ABC.

In case you haven’t been keeping up on your Grey’s news, an upcoming season of the show had been largely left in flux, with original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr., all at the end of their current contracts. Longtime cast member Jesse Williams recently announced his unexpected departure after 12 years, which only served to amp up speculation about whether or not this season would be the last of the iconic series.

With Pompeo, Wilson, and Pickens all on board for another season after a reported “down to the wire” back-and-forth with contract negotiations, it seems like the upcoming season will be just as eventful as its predecessor, which tackled current events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight for racial justice head-on. “Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said in a statement, reported by Deadline. “[Showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

“The writers, directors, casts, and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” echoed Vernoff in a similar statement. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

And, of course, fans are thrilled to welcome Grey’s back for the 18th time, taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

Only time will tell what the writers have up their sleeve, but given that several past favorites (including Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Eric Dane, and Chyler Leigh) all made appearances during the COVID-themed season, it seems likely that the next is set to be major. Stay tuned!