‘Sesame Street’ Is Here To Help Kids Navigate The Holidays This Year

Sesame Street is launching a new series to help kids learn more about how to protect themselves from COVID-19

This holiday season is far from the typical holidays we know and love, and our kids are aware of it just as much as we are. That doesn’t mean that Christmas, Hanukah, and Kwanzaa have to embody the heartache of 2020, however. And if anyone knows how to help kids and grown-ups alike cope through the hard things, it’s Sesame Street.

Sesame Street is launching a new series of animations to help children learn more about how to protect themselves from COVID-19 and get through this totally unprecedented holiday season.

In the videos, Sesame Street characters like Grover teach kids to protect themselves from germs by wearing a face mask outside, washing hands with soap, and staying socially distanced from others.

Ahead of a holiday season that will look dramatically different for many families, we are proud to launch new resources with @ViatrisInc to support the social and emotional needs of families around the world during the pandemic. #CaringForEachOther https://t.co/mHlTuWW24i pic.twitter.com/2wnRORre8t — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) December 7, 2020

Created by Sesame Workshop and Viatris Inc, the cartoons aim to inspire positive childcare strategies, and help young children express feelings, such as fear and stress. The animations will be also be translated into four different languages including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese.

One scene features Grover celebrating the holidays with extended family over a video call, another shows Baby Elmo processing the fear and anxiety he feels about the pandemic through talking with his mom and dad about managing his fears.

Using Sesame Street‘s cherished characters to teach children how to stay safe and healthy while also celebrating the season is honestly just as helpful to parents as it is to kids.

“We know children and families everywhere are struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Together with Viatris, we are offering families strategies to cope with today’s challenges and foster emotional wellbeing long into the future,” said Sherrie Westin, President of Social Impact and Philanthropy, Sesame Workshop, in a statement. “As we head into the holidays with so many routines upended, we want to help children and their caregivers manage big feelings and spend quality time with each other, even when apart.”

Sesame Workshop shared its first series of animations, activities, and other materials online on Monday with plans to continue adding new animations and activities on a regular basis.

“Our work with Sesame Workshop stems from our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life,” Lara Ramsburg, Viatris’ head of corporate affairs, said in a statement. “From young children to parents, grandparents, and other caregivers, we hope these new resources will be of value to anyone who has experienced the emotional impact of the pandemic on their families.”

All of the COVID-19 coping materials and animations for kids and families can be found at sesamestreet.org/caring.