Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Is Really Selling A Vagina-Scented Candle

Goop

Who doesn’t want a vagina-scented candle in their home?

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s company Goop is known for selling some, well, unique items. The actress-turned-entrepreneur is now upping her game, selling a candle that fills any room with the sweet, sweet smell of a vagina.

The mom-of-two is currently selling a $75 votive named “This Smells Like My Vagina,” according to a listing on Goop’s online store. What does a vag smell like in candle form you may be asking yourself? According to Paltrow, it’s a “blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Per People, the hilarious candle “started as a joke” between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were working on creating a fragrance together. Apparently, when they were testing different scents, Paltrow said, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina.” Whilst vagina perfume didn’t appeal to the Politician star, they did think a candle may appeal to the masses. According to Goop, the brand did a “test run” for the candle during the In Goop Health summit and “it sold out within hours.” Say what you want about vagina candles, but it’s sold out online as well.

If you’ve ever visited the Goop store online, it’s filled with items that are geared towards a more, um, wealthy crowd. Whether it’s $250 baby Louboutins for the baby who wants to rule the playground or a $65 quartz egg you shove up your vag, or an in-home tank you can float in for the low, low price of $16,500, the sky’s the limit on her site.

I have to say, this candle would be the perfect gift for anyone in your life with a sense of humor. You could give it as a joke to your bestie, a white elephant gift for a fun-loving family exchange, and most definitely as a gift for the upcoming Valentine’s holiday. You have to really like the person, though, because, in order for your room to smell like a vagina, you have to cough up $75.

Paltrow has been open about all things V for years. She tried vaginal steaming a few years back and liked it so much, she endorsed the practice publically. “The first time I tried V-steaming, I was like, this is insane,” Paltrow told The Cut. “My friend Ben brought me and I was like, ‘You are out of your f—– mind. What is this?’ But then by the end of it, I was like, ‘This is so great.’ Then I start to do research, and it’s been in Korean medicine for thousands of years and there are real healing properties.”

Paltrow is currently launching a six-episode series on Netflix called The Goop Lab premiering on Jan. 24 which will follow Paltrow and her team as they explore health treatments across the globe. Regardless of your feelings about Paltrow and Goop, this candle is funny as hell and I’m already creating a list of the very lucky people in my life who will be receiving one.