Hallmark’s Fall Movie Lineup Is Here To Fill You With Pumpkin-Spiced Joy

Here’s everything you’ll be tuning in to watch on Hallmark this fall

As we all know, fall begins when Starbucks releases its line of delicious, pumpkin-themed beverages. I don’t make the rules people. This is just how it is. And as we also know, Starbucks did that earlier this week, marking the earliest-ever start to fall. Yes, I know it’s August. No, I don’t care. If Starbucks decides to sell me a PSL in March, it’s fall. Deal with it.

The reason we’re so excited for the next season to get here, other than donning an infinity scarf and sipping on a pumpkin cream cold brew? Hallmark movies. Because now that Starbucks has decreed that fall is here, Hallmark just released its fall movie lineup, and fam, you’re going to want to get that PSL, hit the couch, and settle in for some serious movie watching.

Since there are really only a few weeks to work with before the Christmas movie season begins, Hallmark will be rolling out five original fall movies this year, with the first one airing on Sept. 19. As always, they’ll feature really attractive people falling in love in gorgeous, peaceful, autumnal settings — and the network has promised to up its inclusivity with more LGBTQ+ stories this year than ever, so that’s just one more thing to look forward to.

What movies will we be watching on Hallmark, exactly? Well, I’m glad you asked, because when the channel released its schedule, it also released synopses that are largely improbable IRL but also very entertaining. Are they gloriously cliché? Yes, absolutely. Are we going to watch every one of them with a big smile and pumpkin-flavored beverage in hand? Also yes. Like, a very enthusiastic yes.

Here’s what’s coming:

Sept. 19: Love at Daisy Hills. “When Jo realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help. Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake, former Daisy Hills native.”

Sept. 26: Love at Look Lodge. “Lily dreams of being a hotel event coordinator and is thrilled when she’s given the chance to do so by helping Noah, a hotel guest, finish planning his sister Justine’s wedding at a remote lodge.”

Oct. 3: Country at Heart. “A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song…and true love.”

Oct. 10: My Best Friend’s Bouquet. Hopeless romantic Josie catches the bouquet at her best friend’s wedding, and believes it’s fate when she meets a handsome bachelor at the reception. But what she doesn’t know is someone is already in love with her.

Oct. 17: Sweet Autumn. “Maggie is a successful entrepreneur who comes back home for a will reading in the wake of her aunt’s death, only to find that she’s going to have to extend her visit because her aunt left her maple candy business to Maggie and her aunt’s maple supplier Dex.”

Yes, one of these movies involves a maple candy business and a super hot maple supplier. Hallmark, never change.