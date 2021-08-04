Halsey Shares New Pic Of Son In Joyful Breastfeeding Snap

Halsey/Instagram

Singer Halsey celebrated World Breastfeeding Week with a new snap of their two-week-old son Ender

Halsey, who welcomed her son Ender just two weeks ago on July 14, 2021 shared a sweet breastfeeding photo with their son outside at a gorgeous park in honor of World Breastfeeding Week, making this just one of a handful of photos we’ve gotten to see of the singer’s adorable newborn babe.

“Worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!” Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, captioned the post.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1 to August 7, so the little guy really did show up on time. This is also the second Instagram grid photo of Ender that the singer has shared since they posted a hospital snap last month. Also, I can’t get enough of Ender’s cute little purple pants with dog faces printed on them.

Full name Ender Ridley Aydin, Halsey shares her son with partner Alev Aydin.

At the time of Ender’s birth, new mama Halsey wrote on Instagram, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

This new post is just one of the ways that Halsey is committed to celebrating pregnant and postpartum bodies. Halsey’s love for normalizing breastfeeding is evident throughout her life and work including on the cover of their new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which shows the singer on a throne with a baby and one breast exposed, in the style of renaissance art. In fact, the entire album is a “concept album” that the singer says is inspired by the “joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something to be admired,” Halsey explained on Instagram. “We have a long way to go with eradicating social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,” Halsey continued.

During their pregnancy, Halsey seemingly suggested that their recent revelation about their gender identity may have been inspired by being pregnant.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” Halsey captioned a series of pregnant selfies on Instagram in February. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

All love to Halsey and keep those baby Ender photos coming!