The First Trailer For ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Is Here

At long last, the trailer for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale has arrived — and it’s lit (figuratively and literally)

We’ll have to wait a little longer before binge-watching the full season, but Hulu just dropped The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 trailer to tide us over. This is an exciting development in and of itself, obviously, but it also confirms two questions fans have been wrestling with since we last visited Gilead: when the dystopian drama will return, and June’s fate. Spoiler alert? The streaming service has done us all a solid with a double-dose of good news. Which, let’s be real, is a nice break from the garbage fire that is reality right now.

The trailer starts by revisiting June (Elisabeth Moss) as we last saw her — bloody and being carried out of the forest, having been shot while sneaking Gilead’s children onto a plane bound for Canada. As June’s eyes open, scenes and dialogue from Season 4 start to filter in. So, hooray, June lives to see another day! And by the looks of it, she does more than just survive.

“I can’t rest,” June says. “My daughter deserves better. We all deserve better. Change never comes easy. This war isn’t going to win itself.”

Finally, the real rebellion is afoot. There will undoubtedly be casualties (“It isn’t safe anywhere,” says one Martha). But the Season 4 trailer offers something Season 3 was largely devoid of: hope. “These women deserve to be helped, but I can’t do this alone,” June says, suggesting it’s time to “unite and fight.”

Of course, Gilead won’t go down without a battle. Aunt Lydia — who apparently has enough lives to survive anything — seethes, “She is out there planning who knows what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation. I never allowed myself to see her for what she really is: beyond redemption.”

hulu dropping the handmaid’s tale trailer when i was starting to go insane pic.twitter.com/fBpJpA9u3Y — gillian (@camillespreaker) June 24, 2020

It helps that June already has a couple of key allies on her side. We get to see Nick again (yay), and it looks as though Commander Lawrence (played by the always-excellent Bradley Whitford) will have a larger role this season as well. “What happens in the next few weeks will determine the fate of this country,” the Commander says, with June promising, “We’re just getting started.”

Perhaps the most surprising part of the trailer, though, is a new mantra. One that will surely launch one million t-shirt designs and memes: Blessed be the squad. Blessed be the motherf*cking squad, y’all.

Who’s ready?! Alas, we now have yet another reason to wish we could fast-forward through the rest of 2020, because Season 4 won’t hit Hulu until next year.