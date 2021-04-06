Harry & Meghan’s First Netflix Series Is On Its Way

Netflix

Archewell’s first Netflix series will be about a cause very close to Prince Harry’s heart — the Invictus Games

Last September, we heard the amazing news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struck a huge deal with streaming giant Netflix to create their own content including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. Now, the first series to come from Archewell Productions (a nod to the couple’s son Archie) focuses on a cause that means a lot to Harry — the Invictus Games.

In a tweet, Netflix shared the exciting news. “Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes.”

For those not familiar with the Games, which Prince Harry was instrumental in launching back in 2014, it’s an international multi-sport competition where service members who have survived serious injury or illness participate in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

The Invictus Games were inspired by the Warrior Games, which were attended by Prince Harry back in 2013.

Heart of Invictus will follow a group of competitors as they prepare for the Invictus Games The Hague, which will take place in 2022.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” says Harry via press release. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

In response to the Games being postponed until next year, Harry joined Games competitors in a powerful “message of resilience in looking ahead to when the Games can happen again.”

It sounds like Harry is thrilled to share something he’s so passionate about with the world. “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” he says.

Happily, Archewell Productions confirmed to HuffPost that Harry himself will appear on the show. It was also confirmed that Harry won’t be making money from the docuseries and will in fact funnel funds to Invictus Games. “As part of the agreement, The Duke and Archewell Productions are redirecting compensation they would otherwise receive for this project to The Invictus Games Foundation,” the Archewell rep explains.

So basically, Harry has a huge heart and is using his giant platform to promote a cause that deeply matters to him. I have the feeling a bunch of Netflix viewers are about to jump on board too after seeing what will undoubtedly be a powerful series. According to Archewell Productions, it will air next spring.