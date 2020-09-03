Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make Huge Netflix Deal

Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty

Harry and Meghan are getting into showbiz — but it might not be how you’d expect

When Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back from their duties as members of the British Royal Family and moved to Los Angeles, there were plenty of rumors swirling that Meghan, who had previously starred in Suits, was eyeing a return to Hollywood. That makes the latest news from the couple less-than-surprising — Harry and Meghan have just signed a massive deal with Netflix. But their showbiz careers look like they’re definitely going to be more behind-the-scenes than many people were expecting.

According the the L.A. Times, the deal Harry and Meghan just signed will have them working as producers, not appearing onscreen. Their contract includes scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming, and came after there were rumors that they were shopping a TV series around Hollywood.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” Harry and Meghan said in a written statement provided to the Times. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

The couple added that they want to create content that is “powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” and that partnering with Netflix, a platform with a ton of reach, will help them “share impactful content that unlocks action.” They plan to focus on stories and issues that resonate with them personally, or that highlight issues that their nonprofit organization, Archewell, is working on.

People are already here for whatever content the couple creates.

Good luck to them both. They don't deserve our lousy tabloid denigration on this side of the Atlantic. — Deb retired teacher (@Value_added) September 2, 2020

Meghan and Harry STAY winning and I live for it. — An Abundance of Stephs (@Sailor_Stephie) September 2, 2020

Thrilled for #HarryandMeghan after the British establishment media relentlessly denigrated them, especially Meghan for the last 4 years. I hope they are on their way to making their first billion dollars. — Tennisfan aka Jacqueline (@tennisfanv3) September 2, 2020

I am all for this family. I wish them happiness galore. pic.twitter.com/GMlr7b81GX — Pat's Big Sster🌊🌊🌊 (@PatsBigSister1) September 2, 2020

Harry and Meghan have also already committed to helping amplify diverse voices, both in front of and behind the lens. They’re currently filling roles at their own new production company, and have implemented hiring practices that will help them employ a diverse range of people.

While we don’t have a ton of details about the upcoming programming the Sussexes are working on, they do already have a couple of projects in the works with Netflix, including a nature docuseries in the same vein as the Elephants documentary Meghan narrated for Disney, and an animated series that celebrates women. Harry also appeared in and worked on the documentary Rising Phoenix, which started streaming last week.