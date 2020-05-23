This ‘Harry Potter’ Marauder’s Map Face Mask Transforms As You Breathe On It

Stefanie Hook/TikTok, Warner Bros.

As we’ve recently learned from Schitt’s Creek‘s co-creator and star Dan Levy, wearing a face covering in public is not only responsible; it’s kind. But, on days when you’re feeling especially mischievous, why not strap on a face mask that’ll help you be both?

Colorado-based artist Stefanie Hook created a Harry Potter-themed face mask that gradually reveals the Marauder’s Map as you breathe on it. “It’s like a[n] instant surprise to everyone and anyone,” Hook commented on the TikTok video that’s amassed 2.2 million views since it was posted on May 12.

For those unfamiliar, the Marauder’s Map first appears in the third book of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Created by Remus Lupin (Moony), Peter Pettigrew (Wormtail), Sirius Black (Padfoot), and James Potter (Prongs) while they were attending Hogwarts, the map is a magical document that showed every nook and cranny of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, including secret passages and the castle’s surrounding grounds. Disguised as a blank piece of paper, the map reveals itself when the user taps on it with a wand and says, “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.”

“I try to bring imagination to life in the creation of my products, ensuring that they are not one-dimensional items,” Hook recently told Insider. “I like to give the average person the ability to own items that are unique, and bring magic into the real world in hopes to further inspire others to create and be creative.”

To make each of these magical masks, which she emphasizes are not medical-grade, Hook uses licensed cotton fabric, elastic, and color-changing pigment.

“From start to finish, between cutting fabric, treating the fabric, waiting for the fabric to set, and sewing a single mask together, it can take 17 hours,” Hook said. “The majority of the time is waiting for the treatment to set into the fabric. I’ve learned to make multiple at a time, production-line style, to maximize my efficiency.”

Since her TikTok went viral, Hook’s masks quickly sold out. But the good news is she’ll have more in stock starting May 29.

“I feel like the world can be magical and that we are not limited by the boundaries of our reality,” she said. “I will continue to push those boundaries in hopes of inspiring others and brightening people’s days.”