HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With The Wind' Due To 'Racist Depictions'

Mondadori/Getty

HBO says they’re pulling Gone With The Wind to add a disclaimer about ‘historical context’

HBO Max has pulled Gone With The Wind from its catalog following an opinion piece written by John Ridley. Ridley, who wrote the Oscar-winning film 12 Years A Slave, argued that the 1938 epic perpetuates “painful stereotypes of people of color” in addition to “ignoring the horrors of slavery.” The op-ed, published in the LA Times, led to WarnerMedia removing the film from its HBO streaming platform.

The film, starring Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, and Hattie McDaniel, centers around the Tara plantation in Georgia at the onset of the Civil War. While it’s up there with The Wizard of Oz and Casablanca as far as celebrated, sweeping Old Hollywood films go, Gone With The Wind is undeniably racist. It basically offers viewers a rose-colored view of the “Old South” and glorifies the Confederacy while completely glossing over slavery.

HBO Max has removed "Gone With the Wind" from its catalog. The 1939 film's rose-tinted depiction of the antebellum South and its blindness to the horrors of slavery have long been criticized, and that scrutiny was renewed this week. https://t.co/dymAUnT0MN — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 10, 2020

Sure, there are lots of pretty costumes and notable lines and Vivien Leigh’s scathing looks as Scarlett O’Hara are everything, but the whole premise for the film is bad. Not just “oh I’m looking at it through a 2020 lens” bad, but… bad bad. You can love and appreciate the film as a relic of American entertainment history and recognize it’s problematic in about a thousand different ways at the same time — it’s a very nuanced Venn diagram.

And yes, Hattie McDaniel became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for her performance, but she wasn’t even allowed to sit with her co-stars during the ceremony. She had to sit in a storage area where they put all the Oscars, and she wasn’t permitted to celebrate with her co-stars after the show, either. (Her acceptance speech is lovely and her history is worth exploring independently, FWIW.)

Lots of people on social media weighed on the decision to remove the movie.

Gone with the Wind is both Lost Cause propaganda and an important American cultural artifact and people should watch it if only to understand its influence and historical impact but … who cares if it’s not on HBO Max at the moment — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 10, 2020

My only opinion on Gone with the Wind right now is I find it hilarious so many racists are pretending they want it on HBO Max because it made Hattie McDaniel the first black person to win an Oscar — Ira Madison III (@ira) June 10, 2020

I really don't enjoy discussing "Gone With The Wind" with most White critics. They will basically argue how important this film is with ZERO historical context. They don't grasp how offensive this movie is to Black people. Same with "Birth of A Nation." https://t.co/5MhP5GDtsh — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 10, 2020

If you’re upset about “Gone With The Wind” being removed from HBO Max and not about black people being killed by police…you just proved the entire point of why we say #BlackLivesMatter — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) June 10, 2020

For those who are citing Hattie McDaniel's win for Gone With The Wind, please also share she wasn't allowed to sit at table with her film's white colleagues and fellow nominees. They put her at a small, isolated table far away. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 10, 2020

Gone with the Wind is a lavish Golden Age Hollywood production. You can learn a lot about film from it, especially when it comes to cinematography, costuming and why we people were so goddamn into Clark Gable. It's also got some pretty unquestionably racist depictions in it. — Daniel Dockery (@dandock) June 10, 2020

A WarnerMedia spokesperson confirms the decision to pull the movie, telling The Verge that the movie will eventually return to HBO Max with a disclaimer of sorts to educate viewers.

“Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” the spokesperson says. “These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.”

The statement continues: “These depictions are certainly counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”