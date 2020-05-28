All 8 Harry Potter Movies Are On HBO Max, So Our Weekend Plans Are Now Made

Warner Bros.

Time to plan the Harry Potter marathon of your dreams

Remember the days when Harry Potter fans would have to wait until the Hallmark channel was running a marathon to watch all eight movies in a row? Fam, those days are gone. HBO Max, the highly anticipated new streaming service from HBO, just launched yesterday, and to the surprise and delight of Potter fans everywhere, all eight movies are streaming on the platform right now.

Basically, what we’re saying is you should clear your weekend schedule, because it’s time for the Harry Potter marathon we’ve always dreamed of having.

While the movies have appeared occasionally on different streaming services, and they’ve been available to rent or buy digitally on HBO’s platforms in the past, this is the first time that all eight films are available to stream in one place. We’re also pretty surprised to see that it’s on HBO Max — NBC Universal acquired the the digital and TV distribution rights for the entire Harry Potter franchise back in 2016, so we kind of expected they’d hang onto the movies to stream on their forthcoming platform, Peacock, which should launch later this year. Clearly HBO made some sort of deal for the streaming rights, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s limited, and the movies jump to Peacock once that service launches.

In the meantime, though, you can currently stream all eight of the original Harry Potter movies. There are also some extras that are streaming now, like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, with other Fantastic Beasts spin-offs coming to HBO Maz later. What this means is that if you don’t already have a membership for HBO Max, you might strongly consider it. Memberships are available now for $14.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

Even if Harry Potter isn’t your jam, HBO Max has made a serious splash with its initial streaming offerings. The platform now has the exclusive rights to Friends. It’s also hosting Sesame Street‘s new “Not-Too-Late Show,” hosted by Elmo. And there are a number of original programs coming to the platform that we’re so excited for, like an animated series about a satirical Prince George navigating life as part of Britain’s ruling family.

For action movie fans, HBO Max also has every movie in the DC Universe. And it’s now the exclusive streaming home of Studio Ghibli films. That’s a pretty stacked lineup, and we’ll have plenty more watching to do after we wrap up Harry Potter.