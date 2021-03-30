Security Guard Watches As Man Brutally Attacks Elderly Asian Woman

NYPDnews/Twitter

The incident — the latest in a nationwide wave of anti-Asian hate — is being investigated by police as a possible hate crime

As anti-Asian hate and crimes are rising across the nation, the latest attack will absolutely turn your stomach. In broad daylight in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City, a man brutally attacked an elderly Filipino woman, kicking her to the ground and stomping on her several times. The entire incident was caught on a nearby security camera, and what’s even more sickening is that a security guard nearby just stood and watched it happen.

Police say the attack happened at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday outside an apartment building. According to ABC reporter CeFaan Kim, the 65-year-old woman was walking to church when she was attacked by the unidentified man, who made anti-Asian remarks and yelled, “Fuck you, you don’t belong here” as he was kicking her and stomping on her. The woman has been hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan with serious injuries.

Warning: The video below shows graphic footage of a disturbing and violent incident of anti-Asian hate.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

Kim also shared a statement from the company that employs the building staff who did not intervene during the attack. The statement says any staff who witnessed and did not help the woman have been suspended and are being investigated.

Security guard has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/MCyIDlJsey — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

New York police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, and say that there have been 33 attacks on Asian people in New York City so far this year, compared to just 29 in all of 2020.

NYPD: Through March 28, there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year. Compared to 29 reported to police in all of 2020. #StopAsianHateCrimes #StopAsianHate — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

Police are also sharing the security footage and asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker. So far, no details have been released about who he might be.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/29/21 at approx 11:40 AM, in front of 360 W 43 St in Manhattan, the suspect punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making anti-Asian statements. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WRE4kSHtRG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

The rise in violent crimes against Asian Americans has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks, particularly after a gunman in the Atlanta area targeted Asian spas and killed eight people during an overnight rampage. The rise in hate has correlated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and racist language used by many people (including many elected officials and, notably, the former president) describing the pandemic using names like the “China virus.”

This New York assault comes as city police are still searching for a man who allegedly attacked an Asian man on a Brooklyn train, captured in a video that’s been widely shared online. The video shows the man punching the victim and putting him in a headlock. Police have not identified or apprehended that attacker, either.