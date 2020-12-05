Here Are 11 Must-Haves to Make the Most of Your Once-A-Week Shower

Moms are not exactly known for their “me me me!” holiday gift lists. When asked what we want, we’re more likely to answer, “Oh, you don’t need to get me anything. I’ll be happy with a card.”

NO.

Nope.

We’re begging you to do it differently this year. This year, moms added about 14 different responsibilities to a job that was already plenty challenging. Teacher, counselor, tech support, nurse, entertainment director, 24-hour head chef…it’s been a lot.

The truth is, you deserve all the gifts, all the time. But this year, you deserve them more than ever. This list is packed with gifts that deliver a little pampering and a lot of self care. Think of them as keys to a magical place called The Land Of A Little Time Alone.

After one too many nights falling into bed without washing your face, your skin could probably use a boost. Sixty seconds with the True Glow Battery Operated Facial Brush et voila: healthier-looking, smooth and glowy skin. It includes three cleansing brush attachments for cleansing, gentle exfoliation, moisturizing and massaging. Use it with your favorite cleanser to gently exfoliate and remove dirt, oil and makeup.

Speaking of your favorite cleanser, Glossier’s Milky Jelly is everything a face wash should be. Leaves your skin clean and hydrated, with a unique bouncy jelly consistency and subtle rosewater scent.

Upgrade your makeup application routine with this Reflections 1x/10x LED Rose Gold Makeup Mirror. This on-trend rose gold mirror features LED lighting and 1x/10x magnification – which is decidedly more elegant than the old bathroom mirror. Plus, it rotates 360° for the best possible view.

Face rollers may not be the absolute secret to perfect skin. But they sure are fun. The ritual of rolling your face, telling yourself you’re de-puffing and de-stressing is pretty powerful. They also help distribute the serum from your sheet masks — and they just feel cool. This pretty rose quartz one is a winner.

This is what we call in the biz “a game changer.” The Unbound Cordless Auto Curler is the first high performance cordless, rechargeable auto curler for curls or waves, anytime, anywhere. No cords to get in the way of your wave-making artistry and no skills required (seriously) to create perfect curls or beachy waves, anywhere, anytime. It’s also got a five minute “auto off” feature, which you’ll really appreciate when your beauty routine is interrupted by having to break up a sibling fight.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps is the mack daddy (are we still saying that?) of indulgent body lotions. It’s somehow super rich but also non-greasy and it has a gorgeous light cocoa butter scent.

Just about anything called “all-in-one” is a winner for moms. Who has time to use four different heated styling tools while simultaneously logging into a Zoom call (“Sorry, camera’s not working”) and toasting an emergency bagel? The Knot Dr All-in-One Dryer Brush detangles, dries, styles and volumizes your hair with one tool. With three temperature settings, it’s perfect for all hair types and a ton of different styles.

Elnett was created in 1960 and it’s still going strong today because of its ability to hold all day but also disappear with the flick of a brush. It’s great for all hair types and frankly, its retro branding just looks and feels indulgent sitting on the bathroom counter.

If the idea of hot rollers makes you think “middle school” it’s been too long since you’ve tried hot rollers! Jumbo rollers need a comeback. Laugh if you want to but if we’re being honest, nothing but nothing gives your hair that shiny volume like a few minutes in hot rollers. Today’s hot rollers heat up in 85 seconds (!) and provide consistently even heat transfer for long-lasting curls. Try them again for the very first time!

Yes, we said these products were for making the most of your weekly shower. But it wouldn’t be right to leave off dry shampoo — a busy mom’s best friend — even though it means no shower is required. This one by Living Proof removes dirt, oil and odor. There’s no perfume-y scent so no one needs to know your secret.

A product called Validation? It’s almost too perfect for the holidays. Lush Shower Bombs begin fizzing as the water runs, turning into a foamy cleanser that you can rinse away. Soak in the mood-transforming scent and seriously reclaim your self-care time.

