‘High School Musical’ Cast Reunites For Disney Singalong Special

Bryan Bedder/Getty

The original cast will be singing “We’re All In This Together”

High School Musical fans you’re going to want to sit down for this — the original cast is reuniting for the upcoming Disney Family Singalong special on ABC. It’s time to dust off your imaginary microphone (and maybe grab some tissues) because the crew will be singing “We’re All in This Together,” from the comfort of their homes.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel will be performing the hit song as a part of a special airing on ABC on April 16 at 8 pm EST. This is definitely one to watch live and record to watch over and over (and over). If you have kids of a certain age, you’ve likely watched all three films plus the specials that came out as a result of the film’s popularity and can sing every single song word for word. This is our time to shine.

At first, no one knew if Efron was available but according to director Kenny Ortega, he jumped at the chance. “We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” he told Deadline. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes.”

The song choice was an obvious one given the state in which we all live right now. “You’re hearing those words chanted out — I’ve been sent videos from doctors, orderlies, nurses and medical professionals in masks and hospital gowns singing ‘We’re All In This Together’ in the hallways of hospitals,” Ortega continued. “It’s a really nice fun coming together of a lot of young people that are banding together under the lyrics of this song for the show.”

Tisdale, who played the infamous Sharpay Evans, already performed the song on Instagram last month, which perhaps was the beginning of what will be an epic performance when they all reunite. “If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this…hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”

“There are young people out there that look up to these people and have for a long time,” Ortega explained. “To see them in their own living rooms and in their sweatpants hanging out with their families helps everyone realize there’s truth behind these words — we’re all in this together in various circumstances.”

The “We’re All In This Together” performance is part of a larger singalong special featuring stars like Christina Aguilera, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, and several others singing songs from Frozen, Mulan, and Beauty and the Beast.