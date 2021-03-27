Hilary Duff Shares First Photos Of Sweet Baby Daughter, Mae

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff welcomed her third child into the world on Friday: baby girl, Mae James Bair. And Duff didn’t hesitate to share a few sweet photos of her baby girl with fans.

“Mae James Bair – We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” Duff captioned her Instagram post on Saturday. In the photo, Duff is seen cradling Mae, while husband Matthew Koma, 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, and 9-year-old son Luca Cruz look on.

Duff also posted a few more adorable shots on her Instagram Stories, starting with a photo of Mae in her arms.

“Mae Mae,” she captioned the image, following by, a photo of herself cuddling with the newborn.

“Inhaling all of this…” she wrote.

“Can’t keep his hands off of her… best big bro (ahhh my heart),” Duff captioned another photo posted to her Stories.

Duff teased the news with the help of her daughter Banks.

The day before Duff made the official announcement of baby Mae’s arrival, the Younger star posted a photo on Friday of Banks sitting in the tub.

“I’m a big sister… marinating on how I feel about that!” the caption reads.

Duff announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October with a boomerang of Koma rubbing her belly.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …,” Duff captioned the clip.

Koma shared the same boomerang but with a different caption: “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.”

Duff opened up later to People about keeping the gender a secret until the baby’s arrival.

“We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory,” she told the outlet. “Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn’t really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby’s birthday!”

Duff also revealed that she was scared to have another girl because Banks was “tough.”

“She was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it,” she added. “But then I don’t know, in my mind I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.’ ”

“Either way, we’re stoked and super excited,” Duff said. “Everyone that’s close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that’s more of a stranger that’s like, ‘What are you having?’ they’re like, ‘We call girl.’ “