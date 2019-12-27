Hilary Duff Shares New Photos From Her ‘Magical’ Backyard Wedding

Hilary Duff/Instagram

She walked down the aisle holding the couple’s 1-year-old daughter

Newlywed Hilary Duff is offering a glimpse into her big day with husband Matthew Koma. In a series of new Instagram posts, Duff shares more images from her ‘magical’ backyard wedding, and how she incorporated her two children into their big day.

In one sweet photo, the beautiful bride is shown carrying her 1-year-old daughter, Banks, down the aisle. “Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah,” she writes in the caption.

Duff’s gorgeous dress was a custom creation from British designer Jenny Packham. The actress revealed in a video with Vogue that Packham made her daughter’s dress, too. “It’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” Duff gushed over her daughter’s sweet little outfit.

In another photo from the wedding, Duff’s 7-year-old son from her previous marriage, Luca, is seen walking alongside his new stepdad as the latter’s best man. “Best guys I know,” she shares.

How freaking cute is that? If there is anything sweeter than a toddler in wedding attire, it’s a young boy in a bowtie and tux. While carrying his mom’s wedding ring pillow, of course. It’s enough to make anyone’s heart burst.

The photographer made sure to capture the adorable family of four having a moment during the hoopla, and Duff pretty much nails how wedding days are for anyone who’s been the star of one: they positively fly by. “Truly sad this day went by so quickly,” she writes.

A source tells People that the ceremony was everything the couple hoped for. “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” they said. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” they added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

Duff herself called the entire day-into-night “magical,” as all weddings should be.

The couple, who have been together for more than two years, became engaged back in May of this year. They seem pretty open and down-to-earth with one another in their real life and on social media, which, of course, we all love. Congratulations to the happy couple!