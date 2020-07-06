Hilary Duff Posts Frustrated Rant To California Partygoers

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff is absolutely done with the “a**holes” who won’t stop partying and refuse to wear masks

Despite several states reopening parts of their economy (and seeing huge increases in COVID cases as a result), some people never stopped social distancing, wearing masks, and taking common sense precautions. For those who have been careful all along and continue to do so, it can be very frustrating to see people flouting the guidelines and putting their health (and the health of everyone around them) at risk. Hilary Duff is one of them and she’s completely done with the crowd who refuses to take even basic precautions and let her feelings be known in an Instagram rant this weekend.

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club,” she writes.

Duff continued, “After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming…California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer,” she says. “It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me.”

Isn’t it, though? Hard to believe that wearing a facial covering in public during a pandemic spread by respiratory droplets is in any way controversial, but it’s 2020 and everything is ridiculous, so there we have it. She’s absolutely right in that, if we all took this seriously and did what needed to be done (masks, distancing) then we might be having something of a normal summer right now. Alas, we aren’t that smart as a nation.

Duff pretty much nails the frustration of Americans who wanted to do the right thing and shorten the amount of time our country needed to suffer. “Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!” she writes.

It’s extremely embarrassing and also, enraging. And depressing. As I walked with my family and dog through our neighborhood on July 4th, I was choking back tears seeing so many big get-togethers while my family remained isolated in the name of safety. It was a combination of heartbreak that my kids are certainly feeling the sting of so many months in quarantine and anger that these groups of careless people are the exact reason why our state isn’t in better shape with our virus numbers. We are literally all screwed because of the people who refuse to take this seriously.

Duff closed out her rage-y post with a tongue-in-cheek declaration about her own political ambitions that just might be a jab at Kanye. “Oh and I’m running for President.”

I mean, she would 100% do a better job than our current commander-in-chief, so maybe it’s time to make some signs and throw together some t-shirts. I’m here for this brand of change.