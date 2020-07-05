Kanye West Says He’s Running For President

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Twitter

Kanye West is unofficially back in the politics game according to him

As if 2020 doesn’t already have enough on its plate, Kanye West tweeted Saturday night that he is running for president in 2020, though he has yet to file with the Federal Election Commission.

The 21-time Grammy award winner and father-of-four took to Twitter to make it as official as it can be given there are only four months until the actual election takes place. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote on Independence Day 2020, using the hashtag “2020 vision.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time ‘Ye has talked about dipping his toe into politics. During a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, he said he was planning on running for president in 2020, though nothing much came of it. In November 2019, West seemed to have shifted his focus to running in 2024. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk” West during an event this past November.

West has also been vocal about his devotion to President Trump, even visiting with him at the White House in 2018. However, later that year, he seemed to change his ways, tweeting, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.” Then, as recently as May of this year, he seemed back on the Trump train. “We know who I’m voting on,” West told GQ in May’s issue. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over.”

People on Twitter had mixed emotions on the subject:

Imma let you finish but no. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 5, 2020

I think @taylorswift13 should declare her candidacy ASAP! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 5, 2020

Kanye, the Kardashians, and Trump is what happens when you make stupid people famous. #Kanye2020 — Rebecca Snead 🦚 (@SneadThe) July 5, 2020

Can someone even check if Simpson's have an episode of foreseeing Kanye as President?😂 #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/oAEgy8CizO — Sumit Paul (@myselfbesumit) July 5, 2020

Of course, it wouldn’t be out of the question if this is just a publicity stunt. West has an upcoming album, God’s Country, and its first single, “Wash Us in the Blood,” was released this week, so this could all be an attempt to garner some excitement for the track. On the other hand, his wife Kim Kardashian has spent the last few years literally getting people out of prison and training to become a lawyer, so who knows — maybe the couple really do want to live in the White House?

If West is serious, he has at least one vote from Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, who tweeted in reply: “You have my full support!

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

West also made headlines last week for announcing his partnership with The Gap — a 10-year deal for a Yeezy line of clothing that’s actually affordable for kids.

Who knows what, if anything, will come of this but it seems par for the course this year.