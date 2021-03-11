Homeowners Sue ‘Property Brothers’ For Shoddy Work After Appearing On Show

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Couple sues Property Brothers claiming they did a crappy job on their home renovation

I’m not gonna lie, I never thought I would like Property Brothers. The first time I watched the show I was like, who are these corny-ass brothers? But after about four episodes, I was a full Jonathan and Drew Scott fanatic. That being said, as much as I like their dorky repartee, anyone who has seen a minute of their home renovation shows can probably assess that a renovation done in the insane time restraints they have on the show is possibly going to be a shoddy reno. The most shocking thing is that it’s taken this long for someone to sue the show after renovating their house on Property Brothers.

A Las Vegas couple who appeared on the show is suing after alleging that the brothers basically did a slap-dash job on their renovation. Each episode of the show, Drew and Jonathan work with a local contractor to renovate homes and now Mindy and Paul King are suing the production company behind the show and the local contractor hired to do the job, though the brothers are not specifically named in the lawsuit. The Kings spent close to $200,000 on the remodel (a common misconception is that HGTV foots the bill — it does not), and after trusting the brothers, HGTV and their guidance, they are now telling KTNV News they feel “bamboozled” and “tricked.”

A lot of the work the couple is displeased with are shoddy cosmetic issues like peeling paint and chipped fixtures. However, one door installed doesn’t open, another door leaks in the rain, a new wall that was inserted is “bowing” inwards, there’s grout in their burners on their new range, and according to an electrician who studied some of the new kitchen appliances the Scotts installed — some of it is not up to code.

After the big “reveal” on the show, the Kings spoke out about their grievances with the remodel and the contractors continued to work on the house for another two months, but the Kings said that some of their attempts to repair the issues only made things worse. The couple’s lawsuit claims over 90 deficiencies in the house.

“They just come in and they bring a Sharpie or spray paint and try to make things look pretty, but they don’t,” Mindy told KNTV. “We didn’t spend this kind of money to have our cabinets repainted six times and still have paint coming off.

Though the Scotts aren’t named in the lawsuit, the reputation of their show hangs in the balance and they released a statement claiming the Kings’ lawsuit is “an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement.”

The whole thing is shady, but also, those damn brothers are always building houses in like, one week, and every episode seems to center around the fact that they can never seem to locate support beams. Maybe these guys aren’t the world’s greatest home renovators? Maybe they’re just… stay with me… reality stars?