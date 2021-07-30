The First Trailer For ‘House Of Gucci’ Is Here And Lady Gaga And Adam Driver Are *Chef’s Kiss*

Lady Gaga/Youtube

In the first full-length trailer for House of Gucci, the star-studded cast leaves no doubt that they’re going to deliver

House of Gucci doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 24, but it’s time to get excited, because the first trailer just dropped. In it, we get our first look at a cast that is packed with A-list stars, and from the just over two minutes of run time, we get an idea of what they’re serving in this opulent, salacious story.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the story of the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) and the subsequent downfall of the Gucci fashion empire. Lady Gaga plays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci’s bitter ex-wife who orchestrates his murder after he leaves her for a younger woman. You already know to expect incredible performances from actors like Gaga and Driver, both Academy Award winners. But here. Just watch this trailer. You can pick your jaw up off the floor after it’s done.

💔 this tweet to receive exclusive #HouseOfGucci content and ticketing reminders between now and release. Watch the official trailer starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, directed by Ridley Scott. Only in theaters November 24. pic.twitter.com/7Shi2yFvlT — House of Gucci (@HouseOfGucciMov) July 30, 2021

The trailer starts off on a sweet note, showing Reggiani meeting Gucci, then meeting the rest of his family. It’s all set to Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” which gives it a bouncy, happy feel. But the tone of the music soon turns dark, as it becomes clear that Reggiani wants more power in the family than she has.

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” Gaga says in a thick, Italian accent. “But I am fair.”

Wild nights at clubs, Gucci fashion shows, and the couple’s wedding night flash across the screen in brief scenes, making the whole movie feel like excess — like the way the Gucci family lived. The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons.

What might be the best part is that House of Gucci is all based on a true story — the real Patrizia Reggiani was nicknamed “The Black Widow,” and served 18 years in prison for the murder plot. She was just released in 2016. However, the real-life Patrizia has spoken out against the film, worrying that it sensationalizes a family that deserves privacy.

“We are truly disappointed,” she told the Associated Press. “I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system. … Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”