Lady Gaga’s Pizza Tutorial Is Oddly Satisfying

Lady Gaga Instagram

Lady Gaga makes pizza look good

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to give her fans a masterclass on pizza making, leaving everyone who watched it hungry for more.

The singer and actress, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, looks like she was spending a cozy night at home making one of her favorite foods. The no-sound video shows Gaga making a legit pizza. First, she proofs the dough. Next, she blends and simmers some seriously amazing-looking sauce. Then, she throws in a little mozzarella cheese and sounds like she’s got herself a nice little Saturday.

In the past, Gaga has admitted to obsessing over her love for dad Joe Germanotta’s NYC-based restaurant. “I love eating pizza and pasta, I’m a New York Italian girl,” she said in 2012. “I gain five pounds every time I go in there.”

Fans were quick to jump in salivating at the “Born This Way” singer’s video, saying she’s a Masterchef and asking what’s on everyone’s mind — where’s the freaking recipe?

The actress looked happy and healthy in the video, which is well deserved after the drama that unfolded earlier this year when her dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. The dogs were returned safely a few days after the incident, but it left the singer shaken. The people responsible for the attack were arrested.

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.”

The Star is Born actress also shares her love of pizza with her fans. In 2017, she had to cancel a show at Montreal’s Bell Centre due to health issues. “I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” she tweeted at the time. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight.

“I’m sending free pizza to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montreal,” she continued. “I love u so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans.”

But back to THAT pizza. Of course, one of the comments was, “Tell me you’re an Italian girl from New York without telling me you’re an Italian girl from New York,” perhaps because she’s making her pizza Sicilian-style where the sauce is layered on top of the cheese.

Either way you like it, you can’t argue the fact that her pizza looked incredible and after watching the video 14 times already, I’m probably not the only one making homemade pizza tonight.