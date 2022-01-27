Calling All Teens (And Parents Too): How To Insert A Tampon Properly

If you’re new to the tampon game or have been using them for years, here are some tips on how to use a tampon with an applicator and without.

Inserting a tampon can be confusing and scary. Where do you even begin? Finding the most comfortable position is a great place to start. There are a few ways to do this but OB-GYN Dr. Ashley Bartalot, M.D., suggests standing or sitting with your knees hip-distance apart. Next, separate your labia with your non-dominant hand and use your dominant hand to insert the tip of the tampon into the vagina. Bartalot also suggests inserting the tampon at an angle — not straight up and not straight down. Next, gently push the plunger until it’s flush to the applicator. Only the string should be sticking out.

You should change your tampon every four to six hours and never ever flush it in the toilet. You will want to wrap the used tampon in toilet paper or place it back into the wrapper and then throw it into the trash bin. What about the applicator? We’re glad you asked. You should place the applicator into the garbage basket as well. Although some products claim to be biodegradable, it’s best to always throw them in the garbage.

Want to learn more about using a tampon? Stick around for Part 2 of Madge The Vag: Teen Edition. You will learn about the different tampons and how to pick the correct absorbancy. Do you have a topic you’d like us to cover? Email Madge the Vag at [email protected]