Crowds Gather In Huntington Beach To Protest COVID-19 Curfew

Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times/Getty

Naturally, people who gathered to protest California’s COVID-19 curfew were largely not wearing masks

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to surge unchecked in the U.S., where around 200,000 new cases are being recorded each day, and daily deaths are approaching record numbers. With spikes happening in almost all 50 states, many state and local authorities are going back to the kinds of restrictions we haven’t seen since the spring, hoping to curb the spread of COVID-19. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom called for a nearly state-wide curfew that went into effect Saturday night. But instead of staying home, a large number of residents headed to the streets of Huntington Beach to protest.

Videos showed the protestors, most of whom were not wearing masks, gathering and marching in the streets. Many waved MAGA and American flags.

What curfew? Massive crowd in Huntington Beach, CA protesting the statewide covid curfew that went into effect less than an hour ago. Live report coming up at 11p on @CBSLA #Curfew #covid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/daT7usD4fu — hermela aregawi (@HermelaTV) November 22, 2020

The most shocking thing might be how blatantly these protesters ignored public health directives meant to help protect them from further spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of #Trump supporters in Huntington Beach currently protesting against Newsom’s mandatory curfew. pic.twitter.com/3eAXAJSbxd — Alex Torres (@Alex_TorresTV) November 22, 2020

Strong presence of “Latinos for Trump” also showed up to the Huntington Beach Pier rally against @GavinNewsom . So far it was a peaceful rally. No arrests were made. However, not many face masks were worn. pic.twitter.com/AXLdlcNYtW — Alex Torres (@Alex_TorresTV) November 22, 2020

California’s curfew went into effect Saturday night in 41 of the state’s 58 counties. Gov. Newsom asked residents of those counties to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, unless they had essential work duties or essential needs.

The curfew is expected to remain in place until at least Dec. 21.

California’s limited stay-at-home order is now in effect. Every day from now until December 21, there’s a curfew from 10pm until 5am to slow the spread of #COVID19. #StaySafe #Curfew — Brooks Jarosz (@BrooksKTVU) November 22, 2020

The curfew came after the state of California saw a 116 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases over just a two-week period. Deaths are also sharply rising in California, a state that has recorded over a million cases of the coronavirus, one of the highest numbers of any state in the U.S.

The @latimes has closed its California COVID-19 count for Saturday. Today:

+12,121 cases

+60 deaths To date:

1,104,842 cases

18,708 deaths Over the last 7 days, the state has averaged 11,575 cases, a 116% increase from two weeks ago. More:https://t.co/wReBwLoeN7 pic.twitter.com/xbnZnWVB9f — Ben Welsh (@palewire) November 22, 2020

In addition to the curfew in most of the state, Los Angeles County, home to 10 million Californians, will halt all dining — indoors and out — at restaurants, bars, and wineries, effective Wednesday. During the shutdown, which is expected to last at least three weeks, restaurants will be limited to offering takeout, delivery, and drive-through or curbside pickup service in the county, which has some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state.

BREAKING: L.A. County announces they will restrict all dining (outdoor included) at restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries beginning Wednesday at 10pm. Our 5 day case average has now crossed 4,000. If things get worse, we will return to a March style lockdown. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/YepxeBUe4N — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 22, 2020

According to news reports, the protests against the curfew and new restrictions stayed peaceful, and no one was arrested, even though protesters were breaking the state directive and potentially contributing to more spread of COVID-19. State officials have warned that California is on the brink of even more restrictions if rapidly worsening virus trends don’t slow down soon. It’ll be weeks before we know if these maskless protests resulted in any new cases, or worse — if any protest was a superspreader event.