100+ “I Don’t Care” Quotes For When You Can’t Even Deal Anymore

Some days are pleasant enough. Other days, you want to scream and cry and tell everyone off, all before breakfast. Here are 101 I-don’t-care quotes for days when you can’t even.

The moment you stop caring is the moment when things get better. Don’t waste your time trying to please others.

I’m not heartless, I’ve just learned how to use my heart less.

The less I care, the happier I am.

The difference between me and you is that I care and you don’t, and that hurts.

When I’ve had enough, I stop. I just get to the point where I don’t care.

Live your life the way you want to and don’t care for others, it’s your life not theirs.

Sometimes the only choice left to do is to stop caring. Make peace and move forward no matter how it hurts because there is no reason to stay anymore.

Fake people have an image to maintain. Real people just don’t care.

Sometimes, you just have to stop caring, you have to turn off all emotion and feeling to protect yourself from getting hurt.

I know you want me to share your feelings but right now I just don’t care.

The only way to free your mind is to stop caring about what others think.

The day we stop crying is the day we stop caring.

When you are truly comfortable in your own skin, not everyone will like you, but you won’t care one bit.

I am not here for the pleasure of others but for myself, so I don’t care.

It’s not wrong not to care. It can’t be that bad if it makes you happy.

I don’t care if you never speak to me again as long as you remember me for a lifetime.

Don’t care if someone hates you, people usually hates the one who are better than them.

The most miserable people are those who care deeply.

Don’t try to please everyone, you will lose yourself, don’t care about the people who don’t like you.

If you want to live, stop asking permission. Do it now and regret later.

Don’t care about the destination, just keep going towards your goals.

You don’t have to care about everything around you. Some things are best left ignored.

The best thing I did with my life was to throw away all the garbage people kept pushing at me and stopped caring.

I cannot care for something that has broken my heart and bit my hand.

Ignore those people who talk about you behind your back, that’s where they belong.

I can’t fight for something I don’t care about.

If you find the right person, don’t lose them, don’t care about the world and just hold them for life.

I wish people appreciated what they had at the moment and not until the person they took for granted didn’t care anymore.

I can’t care for those who cannot care for me.

I don’t care about age, it is stupid! Some adults act like toddlers and some children are wise beyond their years.

When people treat you like they don’t care, believe them.

Just because I don’t care doesn’t mean I have feelings. It’s just that these feelings are really dead for you.

I can’t care about something so distasteful. It’s not my style.

Don’t be embarrassed by who you are. They’re going to judge you no matter what you do.

I am certainly not heartless. It just refuses to beat for those it does not care for.

Don’t care about your looks, you will always be pretty for the one who loves you.

It may be hard and disappointing, but I don’t care. My dreams are what keeps me going.

Your uniqueness is your own business. Do not care about those who wish to put you into a box.

When your plant of love has outgrown its pot, it’s time to stop caring for it so that it can wither away gracefully into nothing.

Sometimes in life it becomes very important to stop caring and move on.

If one day you notice that we haven’t talked in a while. It’s not because I don’t care anymore, it’s because you pushed me away.

Do not care deeply about anything for it will only break your heart.

When you are with the right person you just smile and ignore about the world.

I don’t care if you don’t care.

Don’t be mad because I don’t care anymore. Be mad because I once did, and you were too blind to see.

My phone will not ring, no messages will come, despite the fact that I want it to, I just don’t care anymore.

It means nothing to me. I have no opinion about it, and I don’t care.

Don’t care about the words, the one who love you will show you his love with his actions.

I care too much for the people that don’t care about me at all.

Sometimes you have to give up on people. Not because you don’t care, but because they don’t. Related: 100+ Self Care Quotes To Soothe Your Mind, Body, And Soul



I can’t waste my time caring for things I really don’t care for.

The easiest way to avoid getting hurt is to stop caring but not caring is the hardest thing to do.

I care too much for the people that don’t care about me at all.

I don’t care if no one is by my side. I will still be happy with myself.

When you are truly comfortable in your own skin, not everyone will like you, but you won’t care one bit.

Sometimes you have to give up on people. Not because you don’t care, but because they don’t.

When all things turn sour, there is no other choice but to stop caring and move forward.

Heartbreaks are quite interesting because we cry about not being able to care about the other person.

Do not ask for permission. Don’t care about what others think, or that you have to ask anyone anything to do what you want. Do not explain yourself, burn your own blazing path and discard all those who weigh you down.

Age is a wonderful thing. The older you get, the less cares you have about the world, and life starts to become more interesting.

I am not here to please anyone but myself. So send all your complaints and address them to “I don’t care.”

Love your own company and forget about the world is the best feeling ever.

No matter what they say about you, just be yourself.

I don’t care about your opinion, you are not at that level who can understand my dreams.

If you don’t care for your love today, you will regret it later.

People don’t care for you when you are alone. They just care for you when they are alone.

Love the one you want to, and don’t care about what others think.

I pretend I don’t care but deep down, I really still don’t care.

If your problems don’t involve other people, do not involve them because they will not care.

Stop worrying about people who aren’t worried about you.

Your opinion is of no consequence to me because I know I am awesome.

The more you care about what others think of you, the more you will feel like an image created for their enjoyment. You are real and you are yourself, so stop caring and live.

When all things turn bad, there is no other choice but to stop caring and move forward.

I can’t be bothered to care for something so not fabulous.

I don’t care if I fail a thousand times. I will still get up and chase my dreams.

I have no opinion of you. Therefore you do not exist.

Whatever, I don’t care anymore, I’m done.

Stop caring about what people think about you. live your life, chase your dreams.

What other people think of you is none of your business.

One of the greatest mental freedoms is truly not caring what anyone else thinks of you.

I don’t need to be in a relationship to be happy and I don’t care what you think of me.

When you stop caring that’s when they want to start caring.

Forget about what everyone else thinks and says. If it makes you happy, do it.

I love to love myself and don’t care for anyone else.

Don’t care for the one who are not willing to stay in your life anymore.

Life is better when you stop caring too much.

My level of happiness rises as my levels of care reaches to zero.

I cared while you pretended and now that you do, I don’t. Not anymore. Not ever.

I don’t care about the consequences when I do something that my heart demands to be done.

The biggest coward is a man who awakens a woman’s love with no intention of loving her.

I’ll never stop caring, but if you decide to push me away, I’ll go.

I don’t care if anyone thinks that I am wrong. I am not born to prove myself to useless people.

I am so done with everything you do to me. As of this moment, I don’t care.

Sometimes, you just have to stop caring, you have to turn off all emotion and feeling to protect yourself from getting hurt.

Don’t care about others, to be single is to be nice to yourself.

Don’t hold onto something if you know it’s no longer there.

I care not for the follies of my peers. I stay true to myself.

I don’t care about the world, I will follow my dreams till my last breath.

Don’t be discouraged about what other people say. Follow your dreams.

I have reached a point in life where I feel it is no longer necessary to try to impress anyone. If they like me the way I am, good. And if they don’t, it’s their loss.