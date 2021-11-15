15+ Ice Skating Movies That'll Make Your Family Want To Lace Up & Hit The Rink

This time of year, there’s nothing better than a cozy night spent cuddled up on the couch with your kiddos, watching a movie together. And ice skating movies are the perfect way to embrace the winter weather ahead. Plus, they’re a lot of fun — who doesn’t like watching someone ice skate, especially at an expert level? Luckily, you can find plenty of ice skating movies to marathon. If your kid has a winter birthday (or an obsession with figure skating or ice hockey), you can even throw a party based all around the best ice skating classics.

The one tough thing about ice skating movies is that it’s hard to figure out where to start. Sure, there are lots of funny ice skating films that little ones will love, but there are also a few ice-rink romantic classics you might want to cue up after the kids fall asleep. Figure skating movies and ice hockey movies come in plenty of different film genres, so there’s quite the variety. We’ve included picks across the spectrum for our list because, hey, Mamas need winter-weather movies to watch too.

So, keep reading for some of the best ice skating movies for kids and adults. Just make sure you have a super-snuggly blanket to curl up in while you watch!

Best Ice Skating Movies for Kids

1. The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Sure, this movie is more about hockey than ice skating, but ice skating does play a big part in the film. In fact, Marguerite Moreau played the role of Connie, who was naturally a skater before a hockey player. The Mighty Ducks will help you further appreciate life on ice. And of course, if you love this classic, there are also two sequels — along with a heartwarming series starring Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham that’s currently on Disney+.

2. Ice Princess (2005)

In this cute film, Casey Carlyle (played by Michelle Trachtenberg) finds herself in a tough spot. Her mom, who went to Harvard, wants Casey to attend her alma mater — and Casey has the grades to get into the elite school, too. However, ice skating has her heart. Even though her mom and the captain of the local team don’t think skating is for Casey, she finds some unlikely help and, ahem, skates right past the naysayers.

3. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

You can never go wrong with Mickey, and this movie is basically five movies in one. And while they don’t all deal with ice skating, the first segment does — and that’s good enough to land it a spot on our list. In that opening story of the anthology film, Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck compete in an ice skating competition. When their competitive natures kick in, the gals go a little too far in the name of winning. But all’s well that ends well, and this one ends with friendship and teamwork.

4. Go Figure (2005)

When 14-year-old figure skater Katelin Kingsford gets invited to attend a prestigious school where she can learn from top Russian trainer Natasha Goberman, she’s understandably excited. There’s just one major hitch: Her parents can’t afford the school’s high fees. Seeing Katelin’s potential, Natasha makes a deal to get the young girl a scholarship… if she plays for the school’s ice hockey team. Kids will love seeing Katelin in both worlds, and there are definitely lessons to be learned from how the budding figure skater handles her responsibilities along the way.

5. Ice: The Movie (2018)

Need the perfect pick for your tween? This is it! Although Ice: The Movie flew largely under the radar, it’s actually full of inspiring themes: passion, discipline, commitment, friendship, and more. Your kid will get swept away watching teens Bailey and Peyton learn to balance their bond with the pressures of competing against each other in elite figure skating.

Best Ice Skating Movies for Teens

6. The Cutting Edge (1992)

When it comes to ice skating movies, nothing beats The Cutting Edge. The movie pairs together a feisty hockey player and a stuck-up figure skater, who learn to coexist and become an ice-dancing duo. Starring D.B. Sweeney and Moira Kelly, this movie quickly became a classic. And it probably also introduced the term “toe pick” to many future skaters.

7. Blades of Glory (2007)

Looking for a good laugh? Out of all the ice skating movies out there, this might be the funniest. Starring Jon Heder and Will Ferrell as two figure skaters who are forced to work together, it’s become a quiet cult classic throughout the years. If you happen to be a newer fan of The Office, you’ll also appreciate the fact that Jenna Fischer has a small role in the film. Also, Amy Poehler and Will Arnett both show off their pre-divorce chemistry.

8. Ice Castles (1978)

If you happen to be looking for a drama, the 1978 movie Ice Castles might be the ideal choice. Starring Lynn-Holly Johnson and Robbie Benson, this is an ice skating movie about an amateur skater with a natural gift who gets into a life-changing accident. Here’s a fun fact about the movie: Lynn-Holly was actually found due to the Ice Capades. She’s a natural skater, making her performance in this film even more believable. And for anyone who likes this pick, they can follow it up with the 2010 remake!

9. Skating to New York (2013)

Admittedly, this coming-of-age story about five Canadian teens who attempt to skate across Lake Ontario into New York didn’t get the best reviews. But it does have several things going for it, and who knows? Those things might resonate with your teen. For starters, it’s based on a true story, which always adds interest. It also has a strong young cast, and the cinematography is stunning. We say give it a shot.

10. Kiss & Cry (2017)

Looking for yet another ice skating movie that might bring you to tears? Then, you might want to watch Kiss & Cry. The based-on-a-true-story movie centers around an 18-year-old figure skater named Carley who has to also battle a rare form of sarcoma. Fans of singer Chantal Kreviazuk will be happy to also see her in the cast. Due to some sexual content and medical issues that may be scary for a younger audience, this one’s probably best for older teens.

Best Ice Skating Movies for Adults

11. I, Tonya (2017)

Everyone’s heard about the Tonya Harding scandal, but in 2017, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney turned it into an incredible film. Based on the true story of Tonya Harding, Tonya herself happens to be a fan. As she told The Hollywood Reporter after it came out, “I was so nervous to watch it, but when I saw it, I wasn’t watching a movie about me. I was watching Margot, and then I went, ‘Oh my goodness. That’s about me.'” The movie won a bunch of well-deserved awards and is a must-watch for any (mature) figure skating fan.

12. Mystery, Alaska (1999)

Life in Mystery, Alaska, revolves around ice hockey. But when a resident who left to make it big on the mainland returns with a once-in-a-lifetime challenge match against the New York Rangers, it tests the limits of the quirky small town. The story is compelling, and it has an all-star cast to carry it: Russell Crowe, Burt Reynolds, Hank Azaria, Mary McCormack, Ron Eldard… honestly, the list goes on.

13. Youngblood (1986)

Are you ready for this? This 1986 drama stars Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, and Keanu Reeves (the latter in his first feature film role!). In it, Lowe plays 17-year-old New York farmhand Dean Youngblood, who dreams of earning a spot in the National Hockey League. With encouragement from his brother, he travels to Canada to try out for the Hamilton Mustangs. There, he meets Derek Sutton (Swayze), who becomes his mentor. Youngblood has fighting, drama, romance — come for the nostalgia, stay for everything else.

14. The Ice King (2018)

With a 100 percent Tomatometer rating, you know this documentary must be pretty riveting. And, well, it is. For an hour and a half, filmmaker James Erskine paints a nuanced portrait of James Curry — the person credited with modernizing ice skating, as well as the first openly gay Olympic athlete. It’s a beautiful, haunting story that’ll give you a new perspective on this figure skating icon.

15. The Hell of ’63 (2009)

Don’t sleep on this Dutch drama! If you need a reminder to appreciate your home’s toasty heating, watch the skaters in The Hell of ’63 compete during dangerously frigid weather in the Netherlands in 1963. It’s a classic against the odds story.

More Ice Skating Movies

If you’re looking for even more frosty films to put on ice, while you binge the ones above, we found a bunch you can add to your list.

The Cutting Edge: Chasing A Dream (2008) A Snow Capped Christmas (2016) Lords of Dogtown (2005) Ice Girls (2016) Brink (1998) Six Weeks (1982) Love on Ice (2017)