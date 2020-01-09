100+ Snow And Winter Jokes That’ll Have You Singing, “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?”

Disney Animation Studios

Baby, it’s cold outside. While the chill of winter might not seem something to laugh, finding something to have your cooped-up kids LOL about can make the dark days seem brighter. Which is why we rounded up the best jokes about snow and winter that are guaranteed to make the most out of the winter blues for kids and parents alike.

What do you get from sitting on the ice too long?

Polaroids! What did one snowman say to the other snowman?

Can you smell carrot? What often falls at the North Pole but never gets hurt?

Snow What’s an ig?

A snow house without a loo! Why did Frosty the snowman want a divorce?

Because he thought his wife was a flake. What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window?

Snow and Tell. What is a mountains favorite type of candy?

Snow caps. What is it called when a snowman has a temper tantrum?

A meltdown! What do you call a snowman with a six pack?

An abdominal snowman. What do you call a snowman that tells tall tales?

A snow-fake! Grandma’s been staring through the window ever since it started to snow. If it gets any worse I’ll have to let her in. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire?

Frost bite. Getting a job in the Arctic in the winter is great!

Why?

When the days get short, you only have to work a 30 minute work week. Why do seals swim in salt water?

Because pepper water makes them sneeze! What do you call a snowman party?

A snowball. What did the snowman eat?

Icebergs with chilli sauce. What eight letters can you find in water from the Arctic Ocean?

H to O! (H20) What do you call a gangsta snowman?

Froze-T Which side of an Arctic Tern has the most feathers?

The outside! What do snowmen eat for breakfast?

Frosted Flakes! How does a snowman get around?

He rides an icicle! Who is Frosty’s favorite Aunt?

Aunt Artica! What do you call a penguin in the Sahara desert?

Lost. What vegetable was forbidden on the ships of Arctic explorers?

Leeks! What did the snowman and his wife put over their baby’s crib?

A snowmobile! What do Snowmen call their offspring?

Chill-dren. Today isn’t the day to be making jokes about the weather.

It’s snow joke. Why didn’t Guns N Roses turn up for the gig when it was snowing?

Axel Froze. What do you call an old snowman?

Water. Why didn’t the tourist in the Arctic get any sleep?

He plugged his electric blanket into the toaster by mistake – and kept popping out of bed all night! What happened when all the muskox wool that was collected was stolen?

The police combed the area. If the sun shines while it’s snowing, what should you look for?

Snowbows. What did one Greenland Shark say to the other?

“Say, good lookin’… didn’t I meet you last night at the feeding frenzy?” Why did the farmer only wear one boot to town?

He heard there would be a 50% chance of snow! What sort of cakes do snowmen like?

The ones with thick icing! How do you find Will Smith in the snow?

You look for Fresh Prints! What is the favorite Mexican food of snowman?

Brrrr – itos. What kind of money snowmen use in the North Pole?

Cold cash! What did the snowman order at Wendy’s?

A Frosty. What did the seal say when it swam into a concrete wall?

“Dam!” What do women use to stay young looking in the Arctic?

Cold cream. Why was the snowman sad?

Cause he had a meltdown. What happened when the snowgirl had a fight with the snowboy?

She gave him the cold shoulder. How do you prevent a Summer cold?

Catch it in the Winter! How do snowmen greet each other?

Ice to meet you! What do you sing at a snowman’s birthday party?

Freeze a jolly good fellow! Who are Frosty’s parents?

Mom and Pop-Sicle! What sort of ball doesn’t bounce?

A snowball! What do you call a slow skier?

A slopepoke! What type of diet did the snowman go on?

What type of diet did the snowman go on?

The Meltdown Diet. What did the snowman order at the fast food restaurant?

An ice burger extra cheese. What’s a good winter tip?

Never catch snowflakes on your tongue until all the birds have flown south for the winter. What can you catch in the winter with your eyes closed?

A cold. What do you call a reindeer with no eyes?

I have no eye deer. What does a Snowman take when he gets sick?

A chill pill. What did one Arctic murre say to the other?

“What? We flew 2000 miles for THIS?!” What did the detective in the Arctic say to the suspect?

“Where were you on the night of September to March?” What noise wakes you up at the North Pole around March 18?

The crack of dawn! If you live in an igloo, what’s the worst thing about global warming?

No privacy! What do you call a snowman in July?

A puddle. What did the walrus say when it was late?

“I would have been here sooner, but my iceberg hit a ship.” What did the icy Arctic road say to the truck?

“Want to go for a spin?” Winter’s coming so I’m knitting you a muffler. What size is your mouth? What do you use to catch an Arctic hare?

A hare net! What did the tree say after a long winter?

What a re-leaf. How one snowman greets the other one?

Ice to meet you. What do you call ten Arctic hares hopping backwards through the snow together?

A receding hare line. Why are bad school grades like a shipwreck in the Arctic Ocean?

They’re both below C level! What do snowmen do on Christmas?

Play with the snow angels. Why did the snowman’s daughter become a stripper?

Because he was so cold to her. How does a penguin build a house?

Igloos it together. What happened when an icicle landed on the snowman’s head?

It knocked him out cold. What’s a good holiday tip?

Never catch snowflakes with your tongue until all the birds have gone south for the winter. What did one snowman say to the other snowman?

Do you smell carrots? Why did the lady snowman divorce her husband?

She found out he was going to a snow blower. Why did the boy keep his trumpet in the freezer?

Because he liked cool music. Why are we only concerned about snowmen not snowwomen?

Because only men are stupid enough to stand out in the snow without a coat. How would you scare a snowman?

Get a hairdryer! What kind of cake does the Ice Queen like to eat on her birthday?

The flavor doesn’t matter as long as it has lots of frosting. What does a gingerbread man put on his bed?

A cookie sheet. What’s the best kind of dog to get for the holidays?

A “pointsetter!” Why do mummies like holiday gifts?

Because of all of the wrappings. Why was the snowman so brave?

Because he had big snow balls. Where do snowmen go to donate their sperm?

The snowbank. Why aren’t penguins as lucky as Arctic murres?

The poor old penguins can’t go south for the winter. How do you keep from getting cold feet?

Don’t go around BRRfooted! What do you call a snowman party?

A snowball. How do you know when it is too cold to picnic outside?

You chip your tooth on your soup! What do mountains wear to keep warm?

Snowcaps. What are caribou calves given to wear?

Hoof-me-downs. What did the big furry hat say to the warm woolly scarf?

“You hang around while I go on ahead.” What’s the difference between an iceberg and a clothes brush?

One crushes boats and the other brushes coats! Where does a snowman keep his money?

In a snow bank. Is it quicker to be hot or cold?

Hot is quicker, because you can catch cold. What snack should you make for the Snowman Holiday Party?

“Ice Krispy treats.” Where do seals go to see movies?

The dive-in! What kind of math do Snowy Owls like?

Owlgebra. How did the snowman lose his head?

Someone sat on his face. What sits on the bottom of the cold Arctic Ocean and shakes?

A nervous wreck. How do you know if there’s a snowman in your bed?

You wake up wet! What do snowmen eat for lunch?

Icebergers! If your reindeer lost his tail, where would you go to buy him a new one?

A retail store! What did Frosty the Snowman and Elvira name their baby?

Frost-bite. What is red, white, and blue over winter break?

A sad candy cane. What did Jack Frost say to Frosty the Snowman?

“Have an ice day!”

