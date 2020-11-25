If You’re Eyeballs Deep In Holiday Stress, Escape To Florida By Watching These Calming Videos

Watch out! Here it comes! Yep, the Most Wonderful Time of the Year is here. And even though we already know how stressful it can be, most of us can’t resist the urge to make the holidays magical. Hoo boy, do we have our work cut out for us this year.

This holiday season will find us flexing our expectations instead of our muscles. Yes, our to-do lists will multiply like always, but with a ton of new ideas and pivots. Like how we’re planning to remain calm by FLORIDA-fy-ing our holidays with frequent mental vacations to the Sunshine State. We’ve gathered five holiday scenarios that come factory sealed with stress and found the perfect escape that will have you melting into the sights and sounds of Florida.

It’s okay, there’s no need to thank us. Giving is part of the season.

When You’re Trying To Keep Up ALL The Traditions

Your grandma’s special snickerdoodles recipe. The hidden pickle ornament. The Pinterest-worthy tablescape. The holiday roast beast. Even though we know it’s a Herculean task, some of us can’t resist the urge to replicate every single fun holiday memory from our childhood (even if it’s the childhood from our imagination). You know it’s going to drive you nuts but you do it anyway, you beautiful, perfect holiday mannequin-come-to-life!

Suggested Escape: Snorkel with manatees

Come for the 72-degree water, stay for the world’s cutest water giants.

When The Bundt Cake Holiday Wreath Is A Complete Fail

Why can’t we ignore the siren song of incredibly elaborate baking projects at this time of year? It’s like we’re not satisfied making all the traditional stuff (see above) so we wander into the world of recipes that sound simple but turn out to be multi-hour flour fests. And it’s worth it when they turn out perfectly. But there’s no stress like the spent- hours-making-something-that-looks-and-tastes-like-play-dough stress.

Suggested Escape: Kayak Rainbow Springs State Park

And don’t miss that waterfall. *heart-eyes emoji*

Finding The Perfect Gifts

Some gifts are easy – looking at you, husband who wants a Hef-style robe – but others are decidedly NOT. This year, more than ever, what do we get for our kids’ teachers?? We can’t give them the whopping raises they deserve so I guess gift cards for coffee will have to do? Ugh, it’s a little overwhelming.

Suggested Escape: Speeding up to 200 miles per hour around the race track at Sebring

Is speed racing ASMR a thing? Because it should be.

You’re Invited To ANOTHER Virtual Holiday Party

No. NO. NOOOO!

Suggested Escape: Driving down A1A through Fort Lauderdale

It’s the crystal-clear water right next to the sidewalk cafes for me.

The Sheer Exhaustion Of Making The Magic Happen

Even when you do your best to keep expectations reasonable, even if you try to keep your competitive momming in check, this time of year is undeniably hectic. Fun? Yes. Magical? Also yes. But the holiday season is not exactly known for its relaxing vibe. And for some reason, planning a girls’ trip with your mom besties on December 24 is sort of frowned upon.

Suggested Escape: Take flight! Fly high above St. Pete Beach, Shell Island, and the Skyway Bridge and forget allll your troubles

Making the holidays special is the hardest job you’ll ever love. (Oh wait, that’s parenting, right?) When it gets to be too much, sit back, relax and get in a Sunshine State of mind — even if it’s only for a minute.

Escape to find your happy place with a VISIT FLORIDA video and give yourself a little getaway, one minute at a time.